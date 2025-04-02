Sisel International Joins Forces With Gazpro Foundation To Expand Global Nutrition Efforts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sisel International, founded by industry visionaries Thomas Mower Sr. and Tom Mower Jr., has long been committed to developing high-quality, nutrient-dense supplements that support overall health and well-being. Through the SiselNUTRIFY initiative , the company has actively contributed to malnutrition relief efforts by delivering essential nutrients to those in need.

Gazpro Foundation, a logistics and distribution company with a strong global presence, will play an important role in improving the accessibility and reach of SiselNUTRIFY's nutritional meal supplement. By leveraging Gazpro Foundation's extensive network, this partnership aims to ensure that essential nutrition reaches communities struggling with food insecurity and malnutrition.

"We are thrilled to announce our Gazpro Foundation partnership in our ongoing mission to combat malnutrition," said Sisel International CEO Tom Mower Jr. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing science-driven nutrition solutions that make a real difference in people's lives. Through this partnership, we can expand our efforts and positively impact even more communities around the world."

The SiselNUTRIFY program is designed to address the growing need for comprehensive nutritional support, particularly in areas where access to essential vitamins and minerals is limited. By providing nutrient-rich meals, Sisel International aims to improve the overall well-being of individuals affected by malnutrition, supporting long-term health outcomes.

Gazpro Foundation's role in the partnership will enhance the efficiency and reach of SiselNUTRIFY's distribution model. With the company's knowledge in global logistics and supply chain management, Gazpro Foundation will help streamline the delivery of fortified meals, ensuring that they reach underserved populations in a timely and effective manner.

This Gazpro Foundation partnership underscores Sisel International's ongoing commitment to addressing global nutrition challenges and advancing its humanitarian efforts. By working together, Sisel International and Gazpro Foundation are poised to make a lasting impact on malnutrition relief initiatives worldwide.

For more information about SiselNUTRIFY and how to support the program, visit Sisel International's website .

About Sisel International

Sisel International is a global leader in science-based health and wellness products, dedicated to providing innovative, toxin-free supplements and personal care solutions. Founded by Thomas Mower, Sisel International emphasizes cutting-edge research and high-quality ingredients to promote optimal well-being. The company is committed to improving lives through advanced nutrition and is actively involved in humanitarian efforts, including the SiselNUTRIFY program, which provides vital nutrients to undernourished communities worldwide. For more information, visit Sisel International .

