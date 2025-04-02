H3AT Studios’ Trailer For Monad Testnet Launch Surpasses 4 Million Views

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) H3AT Studios: Pushing the Boundaries of Web3 Storytelling

Dubai, UAE, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H3AT Studios has once again demonstrated its ability to captivate the Web3 community with the release of its latest animated trailer for Monad's testnet launch , surpassing 4 million views in record time. This milestone highlights the studio's reputation as a premier creative force in blockchain-driven storytelling.







Monad Testnet provides a secure and high-performance environment for developers and blockchain enthusiasts to experiment, build, and innovate. To reinforce Monad's visual identity, H3AT Studios crafted a fully illustrated, dynamic video experience that embodies the power, speed, and innovation of the Monad ecosystem.

“When Monad Foundation entrusted us with their launch trailer, we set out to create more than just animation-we aimed to deliver impact,” said Jordan Andrew, CEO at H3AT Studios .“Reaching 4 million views so quickly underscores the importance of storytelling in Web3 and the role high-quality content plays in shaping brand narratives.”

H3AT Studios took the project from concept to completion in under a month, balancing speed with a relentless focus on quality. The result is a visually striking and engaging animation that has not only resonated with the Monad community but also set a new standard for blockchain content marketing.

The success of the Monad launch trailer follows a series of high-profile collaborations for H3AT Studios, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in crafting immersive digital experiences for Web3 brands. Beyond trailers, the studio specializes in scaling intellectual properties, narrative development, and producing high-engagement content tailored to blockchain ecosystems.

As Web3 continues to evolve, H3AT Studios remains at the forefront of innovation, driving creative excellence in the digital space.

For an in-depth look at this collaboration, visit the full case study on Behance .

About H3AT Studios

H3AT Studios serves as the content powerhouse for leading Web3 brands, specializing in crafting compelling content and scaling intellectual properties. Dedicated to innovation and creativity, the studio is redefining how Web3 experiences are built and shared.

