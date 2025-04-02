Call For President's Rule For Singapore Before GE2025: “Global Citizens' Manifesto” Exposes Singapore’S Political Reality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The book "Global Citizens' Manifesto: Happy New Democracy" by Singaporean author EShan V challenges Singapore's political system, proposing AI-enhanced governance to replace pseudo-democracy. It advocates for President's Rule before the 2025 elections and promotes direct dynamic democracy over regency republics.









SINGAPORE, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Singaporean in his sixties has joined forces with artificial intelligence (AI) to craft a bold democratic model that challenges Singapore's political structure. His work, "Global Citizens' Manifesto: Happy New Democracy," demonstrates how partnerships with AI can create practical alternatives to existing governance systems.

Singapore, long criticized for tight political controls, restricted media freedom, and notorious for gaslighting people through mass media, now faces a compelling alternative through this publication. "Global Citizens' Manifesto" presents the first comprehensive blueprint for democratic reform, tailored explicitly to small nations yet applicable worldwide, with Singapore positioned as an ideal testing ground.

"Our current democratic systems have fundamental flaws that prevent true representation. AI offers us tools to correct these imbalances and return political power to citizens in meaningful ways," states EShan, creator of "Global Citizens' Manifesto."

The manifesto calls for President's Rule in Singapore before the GE2025 elections while the UN conducts a“Democracy Compliance Check,” arguing that the current system represents a pseudo-democracy that requires fundamental restructuring. It proposes a direct dynamic democracy model to replace what EShan terms the“Regency Republic,” which has dominated democracies worldwide.

The book introduces industry/profession-based constituency structures for democratic nations, ensuring that governance reflects diverse expertise across economic sectors. This structure replaces what EShan calls an“Elected Oligarchy,” where electoral mechanisms create an illusion of representation while concentrating power among elites.

The publication is critical for Singapore's citizens, particularly regarding financial autonomy. Recent changes to Singapore's Central Provident Fund have greatly concerned the author, as the government has introduced a retirement account (RA) system that effectively restricts citizens from accessing over $200,000 of their life savings. With Provident Fund contributions being the highest in the world, EShan now doubts the safety of these funds and whether the government has devised a scheme to manage withdrawals using fresh inflows, all while maintaining its confidence to win elections indefinitely.

"As Abraham Lincoln famously noted, you cannot fool all the people all the time," EShan says. "The absence of meaningful opposition questioning these fundamental changes to citizens' financial freedoms reveals the staged nature of Singapore's multi-party system."

This manifesto pushes beyond theoretical critique by outlining a decentralized governance system supported by AI capabilities. The proposed framework moves past the limitations of representative democracy toward direct citizen participation in policy formation and implementation.

Released amid growing global conversations about democracy's resilience and technology's applications in governance, this book showcases how human insight, combined with machine intelligence, can tackle complex political challenges that have frustrated reformers for generations.

The author is currently engaged in translating his work into all languages worldwide. Publishers interested in collaborating with the author can send publishing proposals directly via email, mentioning their language of choice.

"Global Citizens' Manifesto: Happy New Democracy" is available on Kindle for readers interested in exploring its arguments and proposals. The timing coincides with increasing demands for democratic renewal, offering concrete steps toward governance systems built on technological innovation and substantive citizen involvement.

The companion volume, "Global Citizens' Manifesto. Solution to World Water Crisis: The Culprit that Causes Water Crisis, Identified," explores a critical challenge facing humanity. It examines how the outdated siphon toilet system contributes to excessive water waste and presents innovative“Virtual Siphon Toilet” for conservation and sustainable sanitation solutions.

