Smart Transportation Market To Reach $484.5 Billion By 2029, Growing At 21.7% CAGR
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$152.6 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$484.5 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 21.7% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Transportation mode, roadway offerings, airway
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of
|
Market drivers
|
. Growing need for cost efficiency in transportation.
. Urbanization and transportation challenges in
. Increased focus on safety and security.
Interesting facts:
-
Smart transportation is changing public transit with Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) models. These models combine ride-sharing, public transit, and other travel options for a smoother experience. For example, the city of Madrid uses MaaS to connect public and private transport, making city travel easier.
5G networks are essential for real-time data in smart transportation, especially for connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). Areas with strong 5G networks, such as Asia-Pacific and parts of Europe, are seeing better traffic solutions. 5G also handles the vast amount of data from IoT devices and smart city systems.
Roadway transportation accounts for over 40% of the market due to the need for integrated traffic management, advanced ticketing, smart parking, and real-time data analytics.
Emerging startups
-
Optibus
Superpedestrian
Bestmile
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate? The market is projected to reach $484.5 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 21.7%. Which segments are covered in the report? Transportation mode, roadway offerings, airway offerings, railway offerings and maritime offerings. Which roadway offering will be dominant in the market in 2029? The solutions segment is expected to be dominant in the market in 2029. Which region has the largest share of the market? Europe holds the largest share of the global market.
Market leaders include:
-
AARAV SOLUTIONS
ADVANTECH CO. LTD.
ALLIED TELESIS HOLDINGS
ALSTOM SA
ATOS SE
AXIOMTEK CO. LTD.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
CONDUENT INC.
HEXAGON AB
HITACHI LTD.
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.
IBM CORP.
IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
INTEL CORP.
NEC CORP.
SAP SE
SIEMENS
THALES
Related reports include:
Global IoT Testing Services Market : The report covers market trends, challenges, and companies. analyzing revenue by service type, testing type, end-user industry, and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW). The report also explores patent activity, emerging technologies, and ESG developments, offering insights into the competitive landscape and the strategies of leading companies.
Industrial IoT (IIoT): Global Markets : The report analyzes offerings (hardware, solutions and platforms, services), connectivity (wired and wireless), deployment (on-premise and cloud), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), and industry verticals (manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, etc.). It also examines regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW), regulations, government programs, and technical issues. It includes market size data for software, platforms, solutions, services, and hardware, taking into consideration manufacturers' and consumers' perspectives.
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
Contact Us
Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 781-489-7301
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
