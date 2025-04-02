AGS Welcomes David Jacques As Vice President Of Table Games Engineering

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced the appointment of David Jacques as the company's new Vice President of Table Games Engineering. Jacques, an accomplished leader with extensive experience in the gaming technology sector, will report to John Hemberger, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Table Products.

In this role, Jacques will be responsible for leading AGS' Table Games Engineering team, driving design and product development, project engineering, and new product introductions. His responsibilities also include supplier technical support, risk and asset management, and overseeing continuous improvement and quality assurance initiatives within the Table Games Division. Jacques will work closely with senior leadership to set strategic plans and objectives, ensuring that AGS continues to meet its business and customer goals with innovative and high-quality table game products.

“David's wealth of experience and proven leadership in table game technology makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said John Hemberger.“His expertise in product development, engineering, and strategic planning aligns perfectly with AGS' commitment to delivering exceptional products to our casino partners. We are excited to welcome him aboard as we continue to grow and strengthen our position as a leader in the gaming industry.”

Prior to joining AGS, Jacques served as Senior Director of Software Development at Light & Wonder for four years and Director of Software Development for nearly four years. He also held the role of Chief Technology Officer at DEQ Systems, a gaming technology company specializing in bonusing systems for table games, for 12 years. His extensive background in both product development and engineering management in the gaming industry makes him highly qualified to lead AGS' Table Games Engineering team into its next phase of innovation and growth.

David Jacques' leadership will play a critical role in the ongoing development of AGS' table games portfolio and its continued focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions to the gaming industry.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at .

