Talkshoplive Announces Partnership With Billboard For The Launch Of Billboard Book Club

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Billboard Book Club will officially launch on April 8 with Geri Halliwell-Horner, also known as "Ginger Spice" of Spice Girls. During her stream from Billboard's New York City studio, Geri will promote signed copies of her new book, Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire, the sequel to her New York Times bestseller Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen. Viewers can purchase live on April 8 at 6 pm. Eastern Time or stream the replay anytime on-demand here: .

"Over the past five years, TalkShopLive has welcomed hundreds of authors to our platform to discuss their books and the inspiration behind them. These livestreams have resulted in thousands of sales for these authors," said Bryan Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of TalkShopLive. "From Oprah to Dolly Parton to Martha Stewart to Jenna Bush Hager and Kelsea Ballerini, TalkShopLive has become the go-to live commerce destination to showcase books during the preorder window. Now, in partnership with Billboard, we are poised to help countless musicians, journalists, historians and authors succeed in launching books that achieve 'best sellers' chart success," Moore continued.

"At Billboard, we're always excited to celebrate and support artists beyond their music," said Hannah Karp, Editor-in-Chief of Billboard. "Our Billboard Book Club highlights artists as true storytellers while helping fans engage with their favorite acts in new ways."

TalkShopLive has played a part in the success of hundreds of book releases from Drew Barrymore, Jennette McCurdy, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Kristin Cavallari, and B. Dylan Hollis to Miranda Lambert, Bretman Rock, Paris Hilton, Valerie Bertinelli, Bobby Flay, Jason Derulo, Stassi Schroeder, Trisha Yearwood, Jamie Foxx, Reba McEntire, Alicia Keys and Julian Lennon, the platform is the go-to place to showcase books from major book publishers during the preorder window.

Billboard and TalkShopLive have partnered since 2023 to offer shoppable artists' interviews via TalkShopLive's patented technology, allowing them to sell their books, merchandise, and other products. The launch of the Billboard Book Club expands the partnership between the two brands, growing the list of artists who have already featured their books on Billboard and TalkShopLive, including Benny Blanco, Jessie James Decker, JoJo Levesque and more.

Billboard Book Club shows will be featured on Billboard, on Billboard's TalkShopLive channel ( ), and will be simulcast to Billboard's 32 million followers across its Facebook and Instagram pages, via TalkShopLive's exclusive relationship with Meta. Viewers watching on Facebook and Instagram can comment the word 'Shop' to receive a link in their direct messages to purchase.

All sales from Billboard and TalkShopLive via TalkShopLive's book distribution partner, ReaderLink, count toward The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Founded in 2018, TalkShopLive is a livestream social commerce platform with unlimited content distribution. Through its multi-embed point of sale technology, TalkShopLive allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared by users. The TSL platform powers scalable solutions for major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy, and trusted media and social platforms, including Meta, NBC Universal, and MSN. Top talent including Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr., Paul McCartney, Matthew McConaughey, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Giada De Laurentiis, and more turn to TalkShopLive for video commerce solutions for major product and book launches to drive early sales success and offer exclusives for their fans. By merging seamless user experiences with patented technology, TalkShopLive consistently delivers results for books, music, beauty products, housewares, and more. To learn more, visit talkshop .

Billboard is the ultimate barometer of success in music. Through its iconic charts, breaking news, thought leadership, multi-platform storytelling and world class events, Billboard tracks the world's top musicians and the business that powers them. Since its origin in 1894, music leaders and fans across the world look to Billboard as the most trusted source for music information, spanning more than a dozen countries and published in 10 languages. The prestigious Billboard Music Awards are the only premium awards ceremony that recognize musicians for their undeniable achievements on the Billboard charts, using pure data to determine the winners, rather than relying on opaque committees or undisclosed voters to select the honorees giving fans maximum impact at each year's ceremony, as Billboard's chart data measures fans' engagement with their favorite music. Billboard's other premium experiences range from the Billboard Power 100 to Billboard Women in Music, Billboard Latin Music Week, and Billboard Live, which connects the most impactful artists and industry leaders with fans from all cultures and corners of the globe.

