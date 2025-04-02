Siemens Acquires Dotmatics To Extend AI-Powered Software Portfolio To Life Sciences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "By acquiring Dotmatics, we're strategically strengthening our position in Life Sciences and creating a world-leading AI-powered PLM software portfolio as part of Siemens Xcelerator. Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a transformative force across various industries, and its application in Life Sciences is becoming increasingly important," said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. "The Dotmatics acquisition is part of our ONE Tech Company growth program, enhancing our leading position in industrial software and helping our customers to innovate even faster."

"The acquisition of Dotmatics drives strong revenue synergies and is highly profitable and cash generative. Financing will be provided primarily through the sale of shares in listed companies, including Siemens Healthineers," said Ralf P. Thomas, CFO of Siemens AG.

"Following an exciting journey with Insight Partners, where Dotmatics achieved remarkable growth and portfolio expansion, we are thrilled to announce our new chapter with Siemens," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. "Combining our next-generation scientific intelligence platform and industry-leading scientific applications together with Siemens' Digital Twin and AI capabilities, we'll drive a new wave of innovation in life sciences R&D. Together, we'll accelerate innovation cycles for our customers and help scientists make breakthrough discoveries faster than ever before shaping the future of scientific innovation."

Life Sciences presents an attractive complementary software market opportunity and expands Siemens' industrial software total addressable market by $11 billion. This market is driven by structural shifts, such as increased medication need driven by aging societies and improved access to medicine, new treatment options from advancing science and the necessity for increased collaboration and visibility across complex value chains. These trends underscore the need for digital transformation, with software spending expected to double over the next five years.

Siemens' expansion within Life Sciences aligns with its strategic goal to accelerate customer innovation across the top industries with the highest R&D spend. The acquisition is part of the investment track of Siemens' ONE Tech Company program and following last week's closing of Altair's acquisition, yet another milestone. This growth program enables Siemens to further expand its market position and reach the next level of performance and value creation. Through acquisitions like this, as well as R&D investments into areas including software, AI-enabled products, connected hardware and sustainability, Siemens is clearly prioritizing capital allocation to strategic growth fields. The acquisition of Dotmatics enables Siemens to scale its technologies into Life Sciences and to fully address growth opportunities in this market. It will allow Siemens to combine its comprehensive manufacturing expertise, industrial simulation and AI capabilities with Dotmatics' leading complementary applications, creating a first-of-its-kind end-to-end digital thread that connects data from research through to production in Life Sciences.

Significant synergies

Dotmatics is expected to generate more than $300 million revenue in fiscal year 2025 and is highly profitable and cash generative with an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 40 percent. The company's mid-teens revenue growth and high profitability will be immediately accretive to Siemens' growth, EBITDA margins and free cash flow, prior to any synergies. Siemens expects substantial revenue synergies: Medium-term revenue synergies expected of around $100 million per year accelerating to over $500 million per year in the long-term.

Capital structure at closing is expected to be within Siemens' target corridor. Closing of the transaction is anticipated for the first half of fiscal year 2026 subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and applications, including GraphPad Prism, SnapGene and Geneious, drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and over 14,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at .

Notes and forward-looking statements

