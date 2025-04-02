Bridging Waters: A Global Panel On Sustainable Water Management Practices
The session will explore how industries worldwide are adapting to water challenges and what role stakeholders, including environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) professionals, play in shaping resilient water management strategies.
Audience participation is encouraged throughout the session. Bring your questions, challenges, and ideas to join the conversation on how industries and communities can work together to create a more sustainable and equitable water future.
Join us on April 17th at 10:00 AM CDT. If you are unable to join the live, an on-demand version of the panel discussion will be available about 1 hour after the live broadcast time.
