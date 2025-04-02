Qatar Strongly Condemns The Israeli National Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli National Security Minister under the protection of the occupation police, the expulsion of worshippers from it, and the shelling of a clinic belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip by the occupation forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the repeated attempts to undermine the religious and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque are not only an assault on the Palestinians but also on millions of Muslims worldwide.

It warned of the consequences of the continued perpetration of such violations against the Palestinian people and their Islamic and Christian sanctities and the potential escalation of violence in the region as a result.

The Ministry emphasized the necessity for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and to decisively confront the repeated Israeli assaults on civilian objects, including hospitals.

It called for the full protection of unarmed civilians and those working in international organizations and the humanitarian field.

The Ministry reiterated Qatar's unwavering position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.