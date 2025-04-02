Kunar Double Murder 16 Suspects Being Grilled

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Following a verbal clash and the murder of two people by a third person, 16 people have been detained for investigation in eastern Kunar province, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Kunar police headquarters said a man, who had come to the province as a tourist, shot dead two individuals involved in testy exchanges in Shegal district.

Police said the deadly gunshots were fired by a third person who had come to Kunar from another province for sightseeing.

The statement added:“It remains unclear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. An investigation is underway, but some biased, anti-Islam and anti-Afghan media outlets have portrayed the heartbreaking incident as an act by the mujahidin of the Islamic Emirate. This is far from reality ... The perpetrators have no links with the military and security institutions of the Islamic Emirate.”

The real perpetrators of the double murder are ordinary tourists who had gone to Kunar for sightseeing, the statement insisted.

The real culprits involved in the offense were in custody and would be referred to judicial organs once the investigation was completed, the statement continued.

Police spokesman Faridullah Dehqan told Pajhwok Afghan News all of the 16 people, who came to Kunar on a bus, had been arrested for investigation. One suspect managed to flee the area.

