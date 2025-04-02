MELTING POT CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF 'THE PERFECT NIGHT OUT'

"For 50 years, we've been bringing people together around the fondue pot for conversation, laughter and a truly unique, interactive dining experience," said Melting Pot CEO Bob Johnston. "As we welcome new generations to Melting Pot, whether for special occasions, date nights or casual nights out with friends, we will continue serving up delicious fondue, shared moments and lasting memories."

Created exclusively for Melting Pot's golden anniversary celebration, the indulgent new Grand Reserve Cheese Fondue is made with Emmi Roth's award-winning, Alpine-style Grand Cru® melted with sweet fontina, Swiss cheese, sherry and shallots and topped with aged cheddar cheese, candied bacon and golden chives. It is available as part of any four-course meal experience for a minimal added cost or as an a la carte option.

"We wanted to commemorate this golden brand moment with a one-of-a-kind cheese fondue that represents our dedication to culinary craftsmanship," said Melting Pot Executive Chef Jason Miller. "This exclusive recipe was created in partnership with award-winning cheesemaker Emmi Roth, who we've worked with for decades, and showcases our 50 years as the premier innovator and destination for all lovers of melted cheese."

Melting Pot is also introducing the limited-time Golden Hour Cocktail with golden reposado tequila, amber honey, pineapple and sparkling ginger beer, available throughout April to give guests another way to toast to 50 years of fondue.

The celebration continues throughout the month with $50 gift card giveaways on Melting Pot social channels. Guests can post about their favorite Melting Pot memories, tagging the people they would like to join them for a Perfect Night Out, for a chance to win.

For more information about the 50th anniversary offerings or to book your Perfect Night Out, visit .

About Melting Pot

Founded in Maitland, Florida, in 1975, Melting Pot is the world's premier fondue restaurant. The 50-year-old legacy brand serves over 3 million customers annually as they celebrate the Perfect Night Out - whether for a birthday, anniversary, date night or any special occasion. Famed for its variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrees, Melting Pot's menu features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines and chocolate fondue desserts, offering a premium dining experience in a polished casual setting that invites new and repeat customers to turn moments into memories. Melting Pot has nearly 90 restaurants in 30 states, with four new locations expected to open over the next year.

For more information, go to .

Media Contact:

Caroline Robinson

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Melting Pot