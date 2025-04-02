Karnataka CM Meets Nitin Gadkari, Seeks Approval For Key Road Infra Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum requesting approval for various infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the state's social and economic development.

The Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for supporting the expansion of the National Highway network in Karnataka.

Considering the heavy traffic on state highways (with over 10,000 Passenger Car Units per day), the Karnataka government has urged the Union Minister to approve the following projects for the state's social and economic development: Construction of nine grade separators on NH-275 in Mysuru to ease traffic congestion.

Development of a tunnel on NH-75 (formerly NH-48) from Maranahalli to Addahole in Shiradi Ghat to improve connectivity between Mangaluru Port (India's 7th largest port) and Bengaluru.

Expedited approval for the Pune-Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway; Increasing the budget for National Highway projects under the 2025-26 annual plan from Rs 24,000 crore; Construction of a flyover at Hebbal Junction on NH-44 in Bengaluru.

Upgrading strategically important roads to National Highways on a priority basis; Construction of tunnels to improve connectivity between Mysuru Road (NH-275), Hosur Road (NH-48 and NH-75 via Electronic City), Tumakuru Road (NH-48), Ballari Road (NH-44), and Old Madras Road (formerly NH-4) in Bengaluru and others.

The Chief Minister has urged the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to consider these proposals and direct the relevant authorities to approve them.

He also highlighted key projects approved by the central government for the state. CM Siddaramaiah assured Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that the Karnataka government is committed to enhancing the National Highway connectivity across the state.

The state revenue and forest departments are expediting land acquisition and clearance processes, while other agencies are facilitating utility shifting for faster implementation of National Highway projects.

During his visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also inaugurated the newly constructed Karnataka Bhavan-1 building in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, H.C. Mahadevappa, K.N Rajanna, K.H. Muniyappa, and other dignitaries.