ASIAN BEAUTY MARKET LEADER NUTRIWORKS CONTINUES DIY SELF-CARE MARKET SUCCESS WITH AMAZON REACH

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As consumers' interest in self-care grows, the Do-it-Yourself beauty market is rising, with a study by *Euromonitor International reporting that 41% of global beauty consumers are using a DIY product monthly. Asian beauty market leader NutriWorks, developers of easy-to-use Rest, Flow, and Glow DIY foot reflexology patches, has announced continued success in the American market following their debut on retail giant Amazon.

“With spring finally here, many consumers are feeling ready for change, and many may even be renewing their beauty resolutions as we edge closer to summer,” stated NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong.“Our official launch on Amazon has successfully connected us with a wide array of new customers, all of whom are seeking quality products that are convenient, affordable, and use safe ingredients. We expect this reach to only grow in the coming months, further cementing our new role in the U.S. beauty sector.”

According to data collected by *Statista, demand for natural, organic products has grown considerably in the United States and beyond as consumers become more ingredient-conscious. For more than 25 years, NutriWorks has led the charge in meeting this demographic, designing innovative, natural products that have garnered a strong consumer following in Asia and Europe.

RestoreGlow , BeautyRest , and CircuFlow are simple-to-use DIY patches that trigger reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support your body's healing processes, with inspiration drawn from centuries of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Each variety is designed to meet a myriad of self-care needs, with a box of 20 patches retailing for $40.

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind),Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body's natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

Wong added,“Self-care is more than just a trend. It's a lifestyle choice that has been found to help improve mental health and wellness, one that requires continuous effort. We understand how important convenience is, and we have designed our patches to be effective without time-consuming processes.”

“With more and more Americans joining in on DIY beauty and self-care, as well as Mother's Day on the horizon, we are prepared to meet this booming demand through our Amazon distribution channels, with additional channels being developed in the process. We are honored to be part of American consumers' lives and daily beauty routines.”

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

