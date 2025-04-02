Furminator® Brand Launches Smart New Pet Shampoo Packaging With Innovative Spill-Resistant Aeroflexx Design

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This durable shampoo package stands up and maintains its shape and structure until the last drop – just squeeze and scrub! It won't leak when dropped and lets you squeeze and apply with one hand, making bathtime a breeze for both pet owners and their pups. The sustainable 16 fl oz bottle contains 66% less plastic compared to same-size FURminator® rigid plastic bottles, and it's recyclable curbside where all plastic bottles are accepted.*

"The FURminator® brand is rooted in empowering pet owners with do-it-yourself solutions that simplify life with their furry family members," said John Pailthorp, President-Global Pet Care at Spectrum Brands. "Our collaboration with AeroFlexx offers some exciting new ways to enhance the consumer experience for at-home grooming and opens the door to more sustainable options."

FURminator® deShedding Ultra Premium Shampoo in the AeroFlexx Pak offers the same superior performance in deShedding, cleansing and conditioning that pet parents have come to expect from the brand. Enriched with omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, the moisturizing shampoo helps reduce excess shedding and promotes healthy skin and coats. OdorCapture 360® technology helps remove the wet dog smell for fresh, post-bath cuddle time.

"We're delighted to partner with Spectrum to launch our innovative packaging solution that will redefine the grooming experience for pet owners," said Andrew Meyer, AeroFlexx CEO. "The AeroFlexx Pak not only provides convenience and ease of use but also promotes environmental sustainability by using significantly less plastic without compromising durability."

FURminator® pet grooming tools and shedding solutions help pet parents personalize their grooming routine for professional results from the comfort of home. Uniquely formulated with a proprietary deShedding complex, FURminator® deShedding Ultra Premium Shampoo works best when used with FURminator® deShedding Ultra Premium Conditioner and FURminator® deShedding Tools as part of a complete regimen designed to fight hair in the home.

*Not recyclable in all communities. Check locally.

About FURminator®

If you live with pets, you live with pet hair. FURminator® professional-grade grooming solutions tame shed hair in the home by dramatically reducing loose pet hair before it takes over. Our full line of deShedding tools, grooming tools and hair solutions – all part of the FURminator Ultimate Hair Reduction SystemTM – give pet owners the confidence to tackle the at-home grooming process with a grooming regimen catered to any dog or cat. For more information, visit .

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!TM, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper ChefTM. For more information, please visit . Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials CompanyTM

About AeroFlexx

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and part of the Innventure family of companies, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. To learn more, visit .

