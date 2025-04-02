The Sweetwater Shallows Returns With 'Sweetest Déjà Vu,' A Soul-Stirring Anthem Of Nostalgia

DOHA, DOHA, QATAR, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Set for release on April 18, 2025.The Sweetwater Shallows, a vibrant musical project that brings together artists from around the world to create original music, is set to release its latest single, "Sweetest Déjà Vu," April, 2025.Written by Johnny Socrates (John Socrates Papaioannou), the song blends heartfelt storytelling with real-life experiences. Known for his collaborative spirit, Johnny brings each track to life by uniting diverse international talents, crafting a unique and captivating sound with every release.Song Concept: A Journey Through Memory & Time"Sweetest Déjà Vu" delves into the intricate dance between past and present, intertwining themes of nostalgia, lost connections, and the haunting beauty of memories. The song evokes the feeling of revisiting familiar places-changed by time yet still holding an irresistible emotional pull.The track is driven by a gentle piano riff, seamlessly complemented by a blend of acoustic and electric guitar solos that take center stage, adding depth and intensity to the production.Collaborating artists:● Vocals & Backing Vocals: Johnny Socrates● Acoustic & Electric Guitar: Vanja Grastic● Piano: Maryna Buksha● Bass Guitar: Lars Erik Dahle● Drums: Francesca Pratt● Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Tim CravenMusic Video & TeasersA nostalgic and visually captivating music video will also accompany the release, beautifully bringing the song's themes and energy to life. Audiences can get a sneak peek through the teaser clips already available, offering an early glimpse of what's to come: Teaser 1 | Teaser 2About The Sweetwater ShallowsFounded by Johnny Socrates, The Sweetwater Shallows is a collective of passionate artists, effortlessly blending diverse influences to create music that deeply resonates on an emotional level. What began as a spontaneous jam session between three close lifelong friends has since transformed into a global musical platform, where talented musicians from all around the world collaborate, each contributing their unique artistry to shape every song.Video: The Sweetwater Shallows JourneyFollow & Listen: Stay connected with The Sweetwater Shallows and stream their music and videos on your favorite platforms:● Spotify● YouTube● Facebook● InstagramDiscover Previous Singles:● Praise You:● Diamonds & Gold:● Remembered:● When You're Gone:● A Fading Reverie:● Down the Line:

