New Mediterranean Restaurant Opens In Tiburon

Mediterranean Dining at Troya Tiburon

Mediterranean Experience at Troya

Betul Kinalilar, owner of Troya Tiburon

Experience authentic, modern cuisine and a warm welcome at Tiburon's latest dining hot spot

- Betul Kinalilar, Owner of Troya TiburonTIBURON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Troya, a new mediterranean restaurant, today announced it has plans to open in Tiburon later this Spring. Troya will bring authentic, modern cuisine from family-owned recipes to the local community.Troya Tiburon is a dream come true for owner, Betul Kinalilar, whose family has been in the restaurant business for decades. Her grandfather owned a restaurant by the side of Bosphorus in Istanbul, and her mother and grandmother taught her to cook. Over the past 10 years, you may have seen Betul alongside her husband at Troya in Pacific Heights, San Francisco.As a local Marin County resident, and mother of a young daughter who attends school in Tiburon, Betul is excited to share her passion for fresh, healthy Mediterranean cuisine and looks forward to welcoming guests soon.As you step inside Troya Tiburon, it is evident that Betul has been involved in every aspect. The attention to detail of the lighting, décor and furniture is immediately striking. It feels fresh and warm – somewhere you would feel comfortable on your own, with a group, or with that special someone for an intimate meal. The same care and attention have been placed on creating a menu that is immediately appealing to a wide range of tastes.The menu will feature traditional, homemade dishes such as Dolmas, Borek, Shakshuka, Turkish Breakfast, Lamb Meatballs, and Salads. Expect to see freshly prepared Branzino, Vegetarian Moussaka and other main courses such as the signature Braised Lamb Shoulder. Kunefe and Baklava are always favorite desserts, and drinks range from authentically prepared Turkish coffee and tea to mocktails. Featured wines include a vast selection of rose as well as quality wines from the Eastern Mediterranean region.Troya Tiburon will be open from 10am to 9pm for brunch and dinner every day.With her usual welcoming smile, Betul says:“It has always been my dream to open a restaurant where I can combine my love for people and sharing, with my ability to showcase authentic mediterranean cuisine. I am a strong believer in Conscious Living and eating quality food is just one aspect of the healthy choices we can make. I look forward to welcoming guests and bringing something new and exciting to the local community for years to come.”Stay up to date on the grand opening and more, on our website and be one of the first to experience Troya Tiburon.For press enquiries, please contact

Exciting News! Something special is coming to Tiburon.

