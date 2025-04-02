HR For Health Announces Strategic Partnership With Gusto Embedded To Launch Streamlined Payroll Solution For Healthcare

Healthcare payroll

HR for Health announces new partnership with Gusto to build in its industry-leading HR compliance software with Gusto's robust payroll infrastructure

- Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HR for Health announces an exciting new partnership with Gusto Embedded Payroll to seamlessly integrate its industry-leading HR compliance software with Gusto's robust payroll infrastructure, providing a comprehensive solution tailored to healthcare practices. Through this collaboration, HR for Health has selected Gusto Embedded to power its payroll services, enabling HR for Health to serve as a trusted all-in-one solution for specialized payroll and HR compliance for healthcare professionals.

Through this integration, healthcare practices can efficiently manage HR compliance, payroll, and operations within HR for Health's optimized user experience. The HR for Health payroll solution automates critical payroll processes, including unique overtime calculations, per diem handling, and time off tracking, with specialized features tailored specifically for healthcare providers. Gusto Embedded complements this with precise tax compliance, streamlined workflows, and reliable payroll processing, empowering practices to reduce administrative burden without compromising accuracy.

Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M., CEO and co-founder of HR for Health, said,“This partnership allows us to stay laser-focused on what we do best: helping healthcare practices navigate the complexities of HR and employment compliance. By pairing that expertise with modern payroll infrastructure, we're giving our doctors and their teams the support they need to build high-performing workplaces without getting bogged down in the back-office work.”

TJ Friesen, Chief Technology Officer at HR for Health, commented,“Gusto is at the forefront of payroll technology, and this partnership lets us turn that innovation into real solutions for the unique challenges of healthcare businesses. By combining strengths, we're building smarter tools that take the administrative burden off doctors so they can focus on what matters most: patient care. We're just getting started, and we can't wait for our customers to see what's coming.”

Yi Liu, the General Manager of Gusto Embedded, added,“We know business owners everywhere are looking to save time and want all-in-one solutions. With the launch of HR for Health's integrated payroll solution, healthcare professionals can now do more to manage their team and their business in one place. We're thrilled they partnered with Gusto Embedded to build a payroll product specifically designed for healthcare professionals.”

The collaboration between HR for Health and Gusto Embedded is set to launch officially on April 2nd, 2025. Healthcare practices will benefit from streamlined payroll processing, simplified tax compliance, reduced manual errors, and centralized access to critical employee and financial information.

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a leading cloud-based human resources software designed specifically for healthcare and dental practices. Founded in 2011 by employment attorney Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M., HR for Health's software solutions help thousands of practices stay compliant, improve employee performance, and minimize legal risk. Learn more at .

About Gusto Embedded

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that provides more than 400,000 SMBs with the tools and services they need to hire, pay, insure, and support their teams. Gusto Embedded, a developer platform and support infrastructure, enables software platforms to offer in-app, modern payroll products to their customers as well. With Gusto Embedded, SaaS developers can leverage Gusto's 12+ years of experience as well as our tax filing, payments, and compliance infrastructure to build deeply integrated, tailored payroll products that improve the user experience and drive revenue. Learn more at .

