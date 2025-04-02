Cardvault By Tom Brady To Open Flagship Store At American Dream

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Spanning over 1,200 square feet of immersive and interactive retail space, CardVault by Tom Brady at American Dream will offer rare and premium trading cards, industry-leading authentication services, and an exclusive VIP trading experience. Operated by a team of passionate hobby experts, the store will provide a welcoming and insightful environment for collectors, novices and sports fans alike, guiding visitors through the rich history and exciting future of the hobby.

"We're just getting started," said Tom Brady. "I'm beyond excited to officially be in the hobby-not just as a collector, but as a store owner. CardVault isn't just about buying and selling cards; it's about bringing the passion of collecting to as many people as possible. Collecting is about more than just the cards-it's about the memories, nostalgia, and the connection to the game. I've lived it firsthand, and I know how powerful that feeling is. We're bringing that excitement to a whole new generation of fans."

CardVault by Tom Brady is an authorized retailer of Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Fanatics Authentic, and leading Trading Card Game manufacturers, offering a wide selection of sports cards, trading cards, collectibles, and authentic memorabilia across all sports, teams, and categories. Customers will find sealed packs, boxes, individual cards, signed jerseys and equipment, as well as the latest Pokémon releases and other popular trading card games. Additionally, the store serves as an authorized dealer for the industry's top grading services, including PSA, Beckett, and SGC, simplifying authentication and grading for collectors.

"Bringing CardVault by Tom Brady to American Dream, just steps from MetLife Stadium – home to countless iconic moments in sports – is a significant milestone for us," said Ed Kane, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady. "With Tom's vision and American Dream's unmatched energy, we're creating a premier hub for fans and the entire sports collecting community."

The store features a custom-designed steel vault showcasing some of the most sought-after collectible "holy grails", Fanatics Approved memorabilia, and vibrant artwork complemented by sports-centric murals from artists including a one-of-a-kind sculpture by renowned Southern California artist Brett Crawford, whose distinctive style blends art, fashion, and street culture.

A Grand Opening celebration will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 6PM - 8PM at American Dream. Attendees will enjoy interactive experiences, exclusive giveaways, and a special on-stage conversation with Tom Brady and CardVault Co-Founder Chris Costa , who will share insights on collecting and personal stories behind unique cards, tickets and memorabilia. The store will officially open to the public on Saturday, April 12th.

Located in Court A, Level 1, CardVault by Tom Brady will operate seven days a week: Monday - Thursday from 11AM to 9PM, Friday - Saturday from 11AM to 10PM, and Sunday from 11AM to 7PM. The store will host special events, guest appearances, and exclusive experiences throughout the year.

Follow @CardVaultbyTomBrady for further updates.

About CardVault by Tom Brady

CardVault has emerged as a premier destination for collectors and enthusiasts, delivering a first-of-its-kind retail experience focused on buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and collectibles. Founded by Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito, and Scott Heigelmann, CardVault's commitment to authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the hobby market. Named 'America's Best Card Shop', CardVault curates unique collections and immersive experiences that bridge history, sports, and culture. For more information, visit or follow on social media @cardvaultbytombrady .

About American Dream

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail, and dining, spanning over 3 million square feet just minutes from Manhattan in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Sesame Street Learn & Play, THE GAMEROOM Powered by Hasbro, the New Jersey Hall of Fame, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, and Dream Wheel-a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline. Its immersive luxury shopping and dining experience, The Avenue, features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, Watches of Switzerland, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Canada Goose, BAPE, and Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, among others. The retail and dining collection also includes flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora, and Zara. Additionally, it boasts the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, world-renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson's Marcus Live!, and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR. American Dream also hosts over 500 cultural, community, and sporting events annually, including major highlights such as JONASCON, a 20th-anniversary celebration featuring live performances by the Jonas Brothers; the USA Curling National Championships; the National Basketball Players' Association's The Throne – High School Basketball Championship; and a residency with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Media Contact

CardVault by Tom Brady

Jaime Cassavechia / Demi Halawa

[email protected]

(212) 518-4771

SOURCE CardVault by Tom Brady