Trilogy® By Shea Homes® Brings New Threeoakstm 55+ Boutique Community To Culpeper, Virginia

CULPEPER, Va., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy by Shea Homes®, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, has broken ground at ThreeOaksTM - a Trilogy® Boutique Community®, a new 55+ resort-style community in Culpeper, Virginia, which is now pre-selling ahead of the Model Grand Opening in 2025. Located on Nalles Mill Road just off US- 15, ThreeOaks is Virginia's first Trilogy Boutique Community, a new offering from Shea Homes designed to deliver the vibrant Trilogy lifestyle on a more intimate scale. The 268-home ThreeOaks community is located approximately one-hour southeast of Trilogy at Lake Frederick, near Winchester, VA. Trilogy at Lake Frederick is Shea's 1,100-home community, which is still actively selling. Presales for ThreeOaks has begun and model homes are slated to fall 2025. More information is available at SheaHomes/ThreeOaks.

ThreeOaks offers two floorplan collections, featuring some of Shea's most popular Freedom home designs. Each home features single level open concept layouts with contemporary designs and optional indoor-outdoor living spaces that make it easy for homeowners to embrace the Virginia lifestyle. The Freedom 40 Collection includes home plans ranging from ~1,829-2,660 square feet and has pricing from the high $400,000s. The Freedom 45 Collection includes home plans ranging from ~2,134-3,149 square feet and has pricing from the mid $500,000s.

As with all Trilogy communities, a lifestyle centered around wellness and social connection is at the forefront of ThreeOaks' design. At the center of the community, homeowners will enjoy a modern Wellness Social ClubTM, a new innovation for the 55+ brand born out of customer research. At approximately 4,000 square-foot total, the Club's social area will feel like a vibrant boutique hotel lobby where all sorts of social activity is happening day and night. This will serve as the community's hub for connecting with friends over a casual menu for lunch and dinner, playing games and cards, enjoying craft cocktails, beer and wine, and meeting with Member-led club groups. The Wellness Social Club, designed by DTJ Design, Intuit Landscape Design, and TRIO, will also feature a dedicated fitness and movement studio for strength, mobility and endurance training using the latest equipment, space for Wellness and specialty equipment for recovery and maintenance pre- and post-work out, plus an outdoor fitness and event lawn, resort-style pool with lap lanes, pickleball courts and a robust trail system around the entire community.

"We enlisted award-winning designers and researched top boutique hotels, incorporating the latest wellness design trends, using colors and textures that reflect nature," explains Jason King, General Manager of the Shea Homes Active Lifestyle region in Virginia. "The Trilogy lifestyle is designed around our commitment to wellness of mind and body, connection with neighbors who quickly become close friends, and the freedom to explore and expand your horizons so homeowner members have the chance to Live Happier®. This disruptive new club concept elevates our focus on enhancing our homeowners' wellbeing and will make living here a truly distinctive experience in a club that will have a more energetic feel and tons of choices for enjoying every day."

Located just minutes from historic downtown Culpeper, ThreeOaks is surrounded by trees in a fantastic location. Just 70 miles from Washington D.C., 60 minutes from Charlottesville, and 30 minutes to the Blue Ridge Mountains, this ideal setting is the perfect basecamp for the 55+ lifestyle buyers are looking for. Culpeper offers an incredible food scene with farm to table restaurants plus a growing wine and beer culture.

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to sign up for email updates at SheaHomes/ThreeOaks to stay informed about current pre-sale releases, community events, and announcements about the lifestyle and construction progress.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique CommunitiesTM are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder for a record-breaking 13th year in the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted Study, receiving the highest numerical score in the proprietary study; results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch .

For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes/Trilogy .

