Portable Analytical Instruments Market To Hit USD 30.62 Billion By 2032, Driven By Advancements In Miniaturization And Real-Time Analysis | SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 15.38 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 30.62 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.98% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Need Any Customization Research on Portable Analytical Instruments Market, Enquire Now@
Key Segments Analysis
By Product
In 2023, the pH meters segment dominated the market, owing to their pivotal roles in evaluating water quality, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. Portable, wireless, and smart pH meters have been replacing traditional ones, which has increased the capability of monitoring in real-time during fieldwork and industrial applications. Bluetooth-enabled environmental pH sensors and cloud-driven data management, for instance, have made it easier to analyze, especially in biotechnology and environmental monitoring. At the same time, stricter regulations on water safety and chemical processing led to higher demand. Manufacturers are focusing their endeavors on designing products that are durable, easy to use, and deliver a high degree of accuracy, which is also expected to further strengthen the hold and dominance of pH meters in the portable analytical instruments market.
By Technology
In 2023, the spectroscopic analysis segment accounted for the highest share, owing to its accuracy, quickness, versatility, and use in chemical, environmental, and pharmaceutical testing. Portable spectrometers, such as Raman, infrared (IR), and ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) systems, are used extensively for drug formulation, pollutant detection, and material identification. Miniaturized sensors and advances in AI-based spectral analysis have led to their application in hazardous material detection and forensic applications. The increased demand for in-process quality control in manufacturing and rapid diagnostics in healthcare has also fuelled the adoption. The segment growth is also attributed to increasing government investments in portable spectroscopy for defense and environmental monitoring.
By End-User
In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, which can be attributed to the demand for quick drug testing, quality assurance, and adherence to regulatory standards. The portable instruments allow for raw materials analysis, drug stability control, and contamination detection which would reduce the use of laboratories as well. To promote Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) compliance and decentralized testing, regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA are promoting portable devices. Both the boom in biopharmaceutical production and the growth of personalized medicine have driven demand even higher. High-Precision Compact Analyzers to Seize Revenue Opportunities in Portable Analytical Instruments Market. Companies are investing in compact, high-precision analyzers to streamline workflows, making this segment a key revenue driver in the portable analytical instruments market.
Portable Analytical Instruments Market Segmentation
By Product
- PH Meters Conductivity and Resistivity Meters Dissolved Co2 and O2 Meters Spectrometers Refractometers Titrators Gas Analyzers Colorimeters TOC Analyzers Thermal Analyzers Others
By Technology
- Spectroscopic Analysis
- X-Ray Fluorescence Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Raman Spectroscopy Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy Others
By End User
- Food and Beverage Industry Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Environmental Testing Industry Academic & Government Institutions
Regional Insights
North America held the largest market revenue share in 2023 in the portable analytical instruments market. The major contributor is the U.S., which is spurred on by solutions with the technological advancement of the healthcare system through high investment within R&D in portable diagnostic technologies and harsh environmental regulations. Government efforts, like the EPA's funding for portable monitoring devices, further accelerated adoption. Europe maintained the second-largest share of the market, led by Germany and the UK, owing to stringent industrial safety regulations and the extensive application of portable spectrometers in the pharmaceuticals and environmental testing sectors. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, due to an increase in industrialization, growing healthcare expenditure, and governmental focus on food and environment safety. The likes of China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in portable analytical devices for drug testing and pollution control. Technological developments and the growing need for point-of-care testing solutions also accelerate the global market growth.
Recent Developments
- In 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a next-generation handheld XRF analyzer for rapid metal composition analysis in industrial and mining applications. In 2023, Agilent Technologies also received FDA clearance for its portable GC-MS system, enabling more on-site analysis of chemicals in food safety and forensic applications. In 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense, announced to invest USD 500 million to deploy portable chemical detection devices for military and emergency response utilization.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization Analysis by Region
5.2 Regulatory Impact: Effects of regulations on production and usage.
5.3 Innovation and R&D
5.4 Instrument Volume, by Region (2020-2032)
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by Product
8. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by Technology
9. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by End User
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
Access Complete Report Details of Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@
[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment