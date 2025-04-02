Solera Launches Solera Fleet Platform, Redefining Commercial Fleet Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unified AI-enabled platform combines extensive power and expertise to simplify fleet management

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera , the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, announced the launch of the Solera Fleet Platform, a revolutionary AI-driven platform that unifies fleet intelligence, optimizes efficiency, and empowers fleets with unmatched visibility and control over operations.

Solera Fleet Platform unites the capabilities of Solera's best-in-class solutions – built on over 40 years of experience and data – to create a fully connected and intelligent fleet ecosystem, setting a new standard for global fleet management.

“Solera is a leading force committed to driving ongoing innovation in global commercial fleet management,” said Amanda Acio, Senior Vice President, Solera Fleet & Vehicle Solutions.“Our mission is to enable fleets to swiftly and safely make the best, data-informed decisions. We're proud to deliver Solera Fleet Platform, seamlessly bringing together the power of our solutions across every aspect of fleet management, into a singular platform.”

The fleet industry faces a unique set of challenges from supply chain issues to rising costs and compliance to downtime and safety, which can leave fleet operators feeling overwhelmed. Solera Fleet Platform helps to solve these pain points and puts operators back in control by placing all fleet management functions into a single integrated system.

With Solera Fleet Platform, operators are well equipped to navigate the industry's complex challenges with the ability to:



Predict vehicle downtime : Advanced analytics can be leveraged to identify potential vehicle issues before they occur, helping reduce the risk of unexpected downtime

Enhance driver and vehicle safety : With real-time monitoring tools, safety can be placed at the forefront by promoting safe practices and minimizing accidents

Improve route efficiency: AI-driven algorithms can pinpoint efficient routes, helping to lower fuel costs and improve delivery timing

Streamline compliance processes : Automating compliance processes can help adhere to stringent regulations, saving time and reducing operational risks Maximize asset utilization : Real-time intelligent tracking optimizes management of assets, ensuring resources are being used efficiently



“The Solera Fleet Platform is miles ahead of traditional point solutions,” said Grant Gardner, SVP of Product Management & Global Supply Chain.“Fleet operations and supply chain management are inherently complex, and solving for them requires more than disconnected tools. By unifying routing, compliance, asset tracking, video safety, and advanced analytics into a single, intuitive platform, we deliver the most complete and intelligent solution in the industry-designed to drive efficiency, safety, and ROI at scale.”

