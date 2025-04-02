Baku Culture And Creative Fashion Week Gathers Talented Designers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Stone Chronicle Museum has hosted the first Baku Culture and Creative Fashion Week, Azernews reports.

Organized by the national project director, the head of the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno Designers, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Gulnara Khalilova, along with AFWEU founder (representing Asia, Africa, America, and Europe) Aydin Acik, the event featured designers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Russia, and Turkiye.

At the closing ceremony, collections from Georgian designers Nene Clothing and Natia Budsizhvili, as well as creations from students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Fine Arts, were presented.

It was noted that the best works of young Azerbaijani designers will be showcased on the international stage.

The evening was hosted by Honored Cultural Worker Leyla Guliyeva, with stylist and makeup artist Sabina Imanova.

The highlight of the evening was Gulnara Khalilova's vibrant fashion show titled "Shebeke."

Gulnara Khalilova expressed gratitude to the guests and various organizations and companies for their support in realizing the project. It is worth mentioning that foreign models and videographers also participated in the project.

Baku Culture and Creative Fashion Week offered a unique experience where history and culture meet fashion. Reflecting Baku's rich cultural heritage and history, the Stone Chronicle Museum was chosen as the perfect venue for this year's Fashion Week.

Designers presented modern and innovative collections, each show prepared with concepts that reflected the aesthetic and artistic values of cultural elements.

The project also featured special performances aimed at developing the fashion industry, fostering collaboration among representatives from various sectors, and contributing to the development of tourism and the economy.

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day, and Milli.