Cerence AI Honored With 2025 ECARX Best Contribution Award

ECARX and Cerence AI are long-term partners, having collaborated since ECARX's founding in 2017 on automotive programs across a range of Geely brands, including innovative Audio AI solutions and multilingual support in vehicle infotainment systems – all contributing to Geely's global expansion. This joint effort has also delivered advanced AI-powered voice assistants to enhance the driving experience in Geely's Proton-, smart-, and Lotus-brand vehicles, as well as equip the entire Lynk & Co lineup with AI capabilities to appeal to the European market.

Most recently, the companies expanded their partnership to enable ECARX to deploy Cerence's generative AI-powered solutions to create a more intuitive and integrated experience for smart drivers. In addition, leveraging Cerence AI's extensive global language capabilities, the ECARX Antora 1000 platform – deployed in the Hongqi 007/009 models – featured enhanced voice functionalities, including English language speech recognition and text-to-speech capabilities in 17 languages, supporting Hongqi's expansion into global markets.

“It's an honor to be acknowledged for the second year in a row by our long-term partners at ECARX for our continuous effort and innovation,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence AI.“Cerence's AI-powered, intuitive solutions are a core component of ECARX's innovative computing platforms. Together, we aim to consistently deliver unparalleled value to automakers, fostering the evolution of AI-driven user experiences across China and in global markets.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit .

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.