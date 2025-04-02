Netbox Labs Announces Availability Of Netbox Assurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Network and Infrastructure Teams Gain Unprecedented Control to Detect and Resolve Operational Drift

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs , the company behind NetBox, the world's most popular open source network and infrastructure management platform, today announced that NetBox Assurance is now available for customers.

NetBox Assurance enables IT teams to maintain accurate documentation and understanding of their network operations. It detects operational drift, the differences between the intended network state (what is documented in NetBox) and the operational network state (what is actually running in the network). Finding and resolving operational drift is a game-changer for IT teams relying on accurate documentation as the foundation for network and infrastructure automation, compliance and security, and operational excellence. With NetBox Assurance, teams accelerate automation, reduce time to resolve network performance issues, and speed operations.

"Since our announcement at AutoCon2 in November, we've seen massive demand for NetBox Assurance from organizations looking to solve the eternal challenge of keeping operational infrastructure in line with intended configuration," said Kris Beevers, CEO of NetBox Labs. "The enthusiastic participation in our private preview has validated our vision: network teams need powerful, accessible tools to manage and observe their network, maintain accurate documentation, and remain in control of their network configurations."

NetBox Assurance works in conjunction with NetBox Discovery, which includes powerful observability capabilities for network discovery, device discovery, and a growing list of controller discovery integrations with platforms like VMWare vCenter, Juniper Mist, Cisco Catalyst Center, Microsoft DHCP, and AWS VPC IPAM. These integrations help pull the latest information from the network for processing in NetBox Assurance.

The solution supports multiple use cases across the network lifecycle:



Day 1 - Initial NetBox Population : Teams can rapidly populate an empty NetBox instance while maintaining full control over data quality

Day 1.5 - Network Management Maturity : Organizations can continuously improve their documentation processes by identifying areas needing attention, accelerating transformation and automation initiatives Day 2 - Operational Control : Teams can detect and remediate drift immediately, reducing downtime risk, accelerating issue resolution, and reducing the infrastructure attack surface



"With NetBox Assurance, we've addressed one of the most persistent challenges in network operations – the gap between what you think your network looks like and what it actually looks like," said Richard Boucher, Senior Product Manager at NetBox Labs. "By closing this gap, we're enabling network teams to operate with greater confidence, security, and control."

NetBox Assurance is built on the foundation of Diode, a source-available project from NetBox Labs that offers a subset of NetBox Assurance functionality. Both solutions share a common API for data ingestion through the Diode SDK, which provides an alternative interface for sending data to NetBox with built-in idempotence, automatic ordering, and other capabilities that simplify the development of high-performance integrations.

NetBox Assurance is now available for customers to demo and purchase as an optional add-on for both NetBox Cloud and NetBox Enterprise, with tiered pricing based on the volume of ingested entities per month. The NetBox Discovery observability agent is included with NetBox Assurance, while agent extensions are available in Standard and Premium bundles for Professional and Enterprise tiers.

NetBox Labs supports the network and infrastructure community with a growing portfolio of innovative products that span the network operations, observability, security, and automation space. In addition to SaaS and self-managed versions of enterprise-grade NetBox, the company offers airgapped installations, NetBox Discovery, and a growing suite of AI features that enable AI-driven network and infrastructure management.

For more information about NetBox Assurance or to request access to the preview, visit netboxlabs.com/netbox-assurance or contact ... .

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs makes sense of complex networks and infrastructure. We enable network and IT teams to accelerate automation by delivering open, composable products and supporting the network and infrastructure automation community.

NetBox Labs is the commercial steward of open source NetBox, the world's most popular platform for operating, understanding, automating, and securing networks and infrastructure.

NetBox Labs delivers a world class portfolio of network and infrastructure management products. NetBox is the world's most popular source of truth for documenting, modeling, and automating networks and infrastructure, NetBox Discovery accelerates network and infrastructure documentation and observability, and NetBox Assurance helps teams identify, understand, and eliminate operational drift. NetBox Labs products are delivered through NetBox Cloud and NetBox Enterprise with advanced features for AI, security, collaboration, and automation.

Contact:

Kiley Nichols

...