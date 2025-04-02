THE WAIT IS OVER: SALTED CARAMEL BUTTERFINGER® OFFICIALLY HITS SHELVES

"With Salted Caramel Butterfinger, we're blending two of America's favorite flavors in a way that celebrates our classic Butterfinger bar while delivering something new," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Butterfinger, with even more innovation coming soon. We look forward to delivering more unique flavor experiences."

To celebrate the launch, Butterfinger is teaming up with The Hive, a popular coffee and bakeshop based in Hoboken, New Jersey, for an exclusive, limited-time collaboration featuring two new menu items: a Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll made with Butterfinger and the Salted Caramel Butterfinger-Flavored Latte.

Butterfinger enthusiasts can find Salted Caramel Butterfinger at major retailers nationwide now through June 2025. The limited-time Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll made with Butterfinger and the Salted Caramel Butterfinger-Flavored Latte are available now through the end of April 2025 at The Hive locations in Hoboken and Jersey City. The Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll is also available to purchase nationwide via Goldbelly .

For more information about Butterfinger Salted Caramel, visit or follow @Butterfinger on Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .

About Butterfinger ®

Butterfinger® is an iconic American crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar that has been providing one-of-a-kind enjoyment to consumers since 1923. Butterfinger® is available nationwide at mass, grocery, and convenience stores. For additional information, please visit Butterfinger and stay connected with Butterfinger on Social (Instagram , Facebook , X , TikTok and YouTube ).

About Ferrero ®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. .

