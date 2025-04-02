Unique Off-The-Shelf Timestamping And Tap Aggregation Solution For Capital Markets Announced By LDA

MISSISAUGA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LDA Technologies (LDA), the leader in developing advanced ultra-low latency FPGA and network solutions for capital markets, is announcing today NeoTap X, the only off-the-shelf timestamping and tap aggregation solution on the market to provide this level of enhanced bandwidth, extensive memory capacity and unique set of features, responding to the growing challenges of increasing data volumes. It is also unveiling its Neo X FPGA platform, which delivers uniquely high processing powers, enabling clients to develop highly sophisticated products.NeoTap X, built by LDA on the Neo X platform, provides industry-standard precision with 100 picoseconds timestamping accuracy, and features 96GB of on-chip memory per FPGA for efficient packet buffering, ensuring it can handle high data throughput. It also provides 100G timestamping, meeting the growing need for high-bandwidth capabilities among large financial institutions and trading firms.LDA's Neo X platform uniquely supports up to three LDA Orion HBM FPGA boards with AMD VersalTM Premium chips, and offers optional on-device storage with up to 10 PCIe SSDs, providing optimized computing performance. With Neo X, clients can save server storage and rack space, while gaining greater processing power in a single rack unit (1RU) than any other FPGA-based networking platform available on the market.Vahan Sardaryan, CEO and co-founder, said:“We are providing a high-performance turnkey solution, NeoTap X, and a new FPGA-based development platform, Neo X. With its capability of up to 1 Tbit/sec processing power per FPGA and 400 Gbit/sec storage bandwidth, it can handle large data volumes while maintaining high performance for most demanding applications in capital markets.”In addition to its powerful processing capabilities, LDA's solution eliminates the use of external servers and optimizes rack space. He continues:“NeoTap X, built on Neo X, provides the ultimate timestamping and tap aggregation solution, which addresses the market's need to accommodate for increased bandwidth. This future-proof device not only includes all the standard features of an advanced tap aggregation and timestamping system but also introduces powerful enhancements, such as 100G capabilities. With up to 60 TB of on-device storage option, NeoTap X also enables trouble-free record-keeping for regulatory compliance (MiFID II, FINRA), troubleshooting, and advanced analytics. This reduces the reliance on additional storage solutions, making NeoTap X a self-contained tap aggregation and capture system, highly valuable for financial applications.”NeoTap X also offers LDA's signature ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity and flexible software packet processing option for optimized traffic handling and real-time analytics. Whether for trade monitoring, compliance reporting, advanced analytics, or optimizing network performance, NeoTap X delivers the speed, accuracy, and reliability essential for high-speed, real-time operations.# # #Editorial contacts:John Norris/ Chrissa DiakanastasisMoonlight IQEmail: ...Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770About LDA Technologies:LDA Technologies is the leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the ultra-low latency, networking and FPGA spaces. Backed by 20+ years of research and development, the company offers next-generation, high-performance off-the-shelf products and consultancy services, helping clients gain a competitive advantage.Formed in 2010, LDA Technologies is an independent, agile and flexible business developing innovative technology for HPC and Capital Markets., The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. LDA's team has extensive knowledge and years of experience designing products for industries such as networking, information security, and trading.Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

