Chinese Military Launches Large-Scale Drills Near Taiwan Strait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 2 (KUNA) -- At least 95 Chinese military aircraft and vessels operated by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) were detected on Wednesday, near Taiwan over the past 24 hours, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND).
The PLA carried out joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force and rocket forces "as a stern warning and forceful deterrent against 'Taiwanese independence' separatist forces.", said the Central News Agency (CAN)
The MDA said 76 PLA aircraft including 27 that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, were detected during this period.
It also confirmed that 15 Chinese naval vessels and four government ships were detected in the 24-hour period, bringing the total number of aircraft and ships to 95.
The Ministry said it "closely monitored" the Chinese operations and deployed aircraft, vessels and shore-based missile systems in response.
Meanwhile, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on a press briefing, late Tuesday, "China's aggressive military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk."
Bruce added that despite China's behavior, the US continues its commitment to its allies and partners including Taiwan.
White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said late Tuesday during a press briefing, that US President Donald Trump is "emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, encouraging the peaceful resolution of these cross-strait issues, reiterating our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion."
The Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung thanked the United States for reaffirming its support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. (end)
