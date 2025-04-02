Queue-It Joins Elite Group Of Qualified Compute Partners At Akamai

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, announced today that Queue-it is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Queue-it is the leading provider of virtual waiting room services, empowering organizations to control peak traffic and deliver reliable, fair, and transparent online experiences-no matter the demand.

As an ISV in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, Queue-it's virtual waiting room technology integrates seamlessly with Akamai's EdgeWorkers platform to help enterprise organizations manage peak traffic and safeguard critical infrastructure 24/7. The virtual waiting room controls the flow of visitors to web applications, protecting key bottlenecks and stabilizing uptime without costly overprovisioning or complex re-architecting. During traffic surges, site visitors are automatically flowed to an online queue with transparent wait information, fair first-in-first-out or randomized access logic, and robust bot mitigation.

For businesses, this translates into fewer disruptions on critical days, optimized infrastructure costs, and protected sales revenue and brand reputation. The collaboration provides organizations with 24/7 safety net coverage for unexpected traffic spikes and helps them successfully capitalize on peak demand scenarios including product drops, flash sales, and registrations. The virtual waiting room has proved essential for over 1,000 organizations across the ticketing, government, online retail, telecommunications, financial services, and education industries.

"Akamai has been a key strategic partner for Queue-it since we first teamed up to improve digital vaccine registrations through Vaccine Edge in 2021," says Jesper Essendrop, CEO at Queue-it. "Since then, we've been the first partner to go to market with EdgeWorkers, supported over 100 shared customers on their busiest days, and processed over 30 billion visitors through Queue-it's Akamai Edge Connector. By joining the Qualified Compute Partner Program, we're expanding our end-to-end support of Akamai customers by enabling them to run Queue-it fully on Akamai Cloud for added security, availability, and resilience. Today's announcement is a significant leap forward for Akamai customers seeking to deliver fair, reliable, trust-building online experiences for their customers on high-traffic days."

"Akamai is pleased to make Queue-it's virtual waiting room easily available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program," said Dan Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Cloud Computing, Akamai. "Enterprises and governments are now able to build online trust, prevent website overload on their business-critical days, and scale it across Akamai Cloud, the world's most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery."

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Cloud. The services are available individually or can work together to form a larger ecosystem of complementary capabilities, which can offer performance and cost benefits by running on a single global platform.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program pag .

Additional information about Akamai's cloud computing services is available at akama .

About Queue-it

Queue-it is the leading developer of virtual waiting room services, empowering 1,000+ organizations worldwide to build and nurture trust with 30+ billion visitors annually by delivering reliable, fair, and transparent online experiences. Queue-it helps some of the world's biggest governments, retailers, and ticketing companies to capitalize on peak traffic events by preventing website crashes, blocking bots, and mitigating load-induced errors such as overselling. Queue-it is headquartered in Denmark with offices in the U.S., Australia, and the Republic of Korea. For more information, please visit .

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense-in-depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai and akamai/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Jillian Als

VP of Marketing, Queue-it

+45 31 36 09 50

[email protected]

Akamai Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED