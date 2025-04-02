The Ensign Group Expands In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Pacific Haven Subacute and Healthcare Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Garden Grove, California. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company, and will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition is effective as of April 1, 2025.

“We are truly honored to have been entrusted to continue the legacy we inherit in this operation, which has been owned and operated by the prior owner for decades,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“We are also excited to add to our existing footprint in one of our most mature markets while simultaneously increasing Standard Bearer's footprint,” he added.

Adam Willits President of Flagstone Healthcare South LLC, Ensign's California-based subsidiary, added,“Pacific Haven has such an incredible clinical reputation within the community, that we couldn't be more excited to partner with the amazing team of caregivers there to continue that tradition of excellence they have earned over a long period of time.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of Alamitos West Health and Rehabilitation, a 142-bed skilled nursing facility, and Katella Senior Living Community, a 68-unit senior living facility. Both facilities are located in Los Alamitos, California and subject to a long-term, triple-net lease with a third-party landlord.

Standard Bearer also acquired the real estate to Emilie Court Assisted Living, a 60-unit senior living facility located in Spokane, Washington; and Mother Joseph Care Center, a 152-bed skilled nursing facility located in Olympia, Washington. Each of these facilities will be operated by a third-party operator and are subject to long-term triple-net leases.

These acquisitions are effective as of April 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 343 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 143 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

