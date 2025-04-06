Missile Attack On Kyiv: Three People Hospitalized In Darnytskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, three victims of Russia's missile attack have been hospitalized.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Medics have hospitalized two victims in the Darnytskyi district,” Klitschko initially wrote.

During the air raid on Kyiv, missile strikes were recorded in three districts-Darnytskyi, Solomianskyi, and Obolonskyi-resulting in fires at the impact sites.

Threedistricts hit in missile strike

Later, Klitschko provided an update on the Darnytskyi district, stating,“There are three victims in the Darnytskyi district. Additionally, eight cars were damaged. Rescuers are working to address the aftermath of the attack.”

The missile strikes on the capital were preceded by a drone attack, with air defense systems operating in Kyiv and the surrounding region.