Russian Glide Bomb Strike On Kupiansk Sparks Fire In Apartment Block, Injures Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A fire broke out in an apartment building in Kupiansk following an enemy strike with glide bombs, leaving two people injured.

This information was shared on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Kupiansk. A guided aerial bomb struck the 9th floor of an apartment building, igniting balconies from the 2nd to the 7th floor and four apartments. The fire spread across an area of 100 square meters,” Syniehubov stated.

He further clarified that the attack partially damaged the targeted building and shattered windows in three nearby apartment buildings.

“A 67-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were injured in the shelling,” Syniehubov emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, at approximately 6:00 a.m. on April 6, Russian forces attacked Kupiansk with guided aerial bombs, one of which struck a multi-storey building.