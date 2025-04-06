Russian Glide Bomb Strike On Kupiansk Sparks Fire In Apartment Block, Injures Two
This information was shared on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Kupiansk. A guided aerial bomb struck the 9th floor of an apartment building, igniting balconies from the 2nd to the 7th floor and four apartments. The fire spread across an area of 100 square meters,” Syniehubov stated.
He further clarified that the attack partially damaged the targeted building and shattered windows in three nearby apartment buildings.Read also: Missile attack on Kyiv : Three people hospitalized in Darnytskyi district
“A 67-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were injured in the shelling,” Syniehubov emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, at approximately 6:00 a.m. on April 6, Russian forces attacked Kupiansk with guided aerial bombs, one of which struck a multi-storey building.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment