Investment Casting Industry Forecast Report 2025-2030; Projected To Reach US$22.42 Billion At 4.68% CAGR - Precision, Reliability, And Sustainability Key To Success In The Growing Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$17.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing adoption of investment casting in the automotive sector for lightweight components
5.1.1.2. Growing demand of investment casting for complex metal components in aerospace and defense industries
5.1.1.3. Rising focus on renewable energy projects accelerates the demand for investment casting in wind turbines
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Technical limitation associated with investment casting
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Ongoing advancements in 3D printing technologies enhancing design capabilities and reducing lead times
5.1.3.2. Innovating with ceramic shell investment casting for high-performance industrial machinery components
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Availability of alternative processes to investment casting processes
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Process Type: Utilization of sodium silicate process for maintaining reasonable levels of detail and accuracy
5.2.2. Material Type: Rising demand for ferrous metals in investment casting due to its high wear resistance and good machinability
5.2.3. Application: Adoption of investment casting in aerospace to handle complex geometries and high-performance alloys for efficiency and endurance
5.2.4. End-User: Growing preference for original equipment manufacturers to ensuring a broad array of applications across diverse industries
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
5.5. Client Customization
5.5.1. Regional Insights
5.5.2. Investment Casting Supply Chain
6. Investment Casting Market, by Process Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Sodium Silicate Process
6.3. Tetraethyl Orthosilicate
7. Investment Casting Market, by Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ferrous Metals
7.2.1. Cast Iron
7.2.2. Steel
7.3. Non-Ferrous Metals
7.3.1. Aluminum
7.3.2. Cobalt Alloys
7.3.3. Copper Alloys
7.3.4. Nickel Alloys
7.3.5. Titanium
8. Investment Casting Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aerospace
8.2.1. Control Systems
8.2.2. Engine Components
8.2.3. Structural Components
8.3. Agriculture
8.3.1. Agriculture Machinery Components
8.3.2. Irrigation Equipment
8.3.3. Livestock Equipment
8.4. Automotive
8.4.1. Automotive Engine Components
8.4.2. Body & Interior
8.4.3. Chassis & Suspension
8.4.4. Transmission Components
8.5. Energy
8.6. Industrial Machinery
8.7. Medical
8.7.1. Implants
8.7.2. Instruments
8.7.3. Medical Equipment
8.8. Military & Defense
8.8.1. Equipment
8.8.2. Vehicles
8.8.3. Weapon Systems
8.9. Oil & Gas
8.9.1. Drilling Equipment
8.9.2. Offshore Structures
8.9.3. Pipelines and Fittings
8.9.4. Refinery Equipment
9. Investment Casting Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Aftermarket Suppliers
9.3. Original Equipment Manufacturer
10. Americas Investment Casting Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Investment Casting Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Wall Colmonoy secures funding to advance vacuum investment casting innovation for UK defence and aerospace
13.3.2. 3D Systems unveils QuickCast Air to enhance investment casting efficiency for aerospace, defense, and energy
13.3.3. Stratasys and Materialise revolutionize investment casting with a 3D printing build processor
13.3.4. Formlabs introduces clear cast resin to enhance industrial investment casting
13.3.5. Signicast launch sophia to enhance the investment casting process through the use of advanced data analytics
13.3.6. Texmo Precision castings expands global reach with Feinguss Blank acquisition
13.3.7. ZOLLERN unveils advanced shelling line for EQX, DS, and SX investment casting
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
13.4.1. MetalTek International, Inc.
13.4.2. 3D Systems Corporation
13.4.3. Zollern GmbH and Co. KG
13.4.4. INDO-MIM LIMITED
