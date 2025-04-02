MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) MetalQuest uses 5-axis technology to diversify and expand into new industries

April 2, 2025 by David Edwards

MetalQuest Unlimited , located in Hebron, Nebraska, United States, has been delivering contract manufacturing services for years.

With a commitment to quality and consistency, MetalQuest has become a trusted supplier to leaders in industries ranging from agriculture and commercial hydraulics to defense, electronics, medical, and more.

Always looking to stay ahead of the technological curve, MetalQuest set its sights on acquiring a 5-axis machine.

When they first learned about Hermle , they were given the opportunity to visit the company's headquarters in Gosheim, Germany.

Touring the facility and seeing firsthand how Hermle 5-axis machines stood apart from the competition played a pivotal role in their decision-making process.

Ryan Johnson, director of operations, says:“That was the turning point for us to realize that was the route we wanted to go down for a 5-axis machine.”

With the capability to machine parts on their new Hermle C 250 with RS 05-2 automation, MetalQuest expanded into new industries, including aerospace, space, and medical. This move allowed the company to diversify and leverage the systems they already had in place.

Scott Harms, president and CEO of MetalQuest Unlimited, says:“The Hermle 5-axis gives us the capability of doing as much of that particular part within one work holding as possible and it allows us to do it lights out.”

In a manufacturing environment where reliability is key, the Hermle machine has proven to be a game-changer for production.

Johnson says:“We can run this machine unattended for 12, 14, 16 hours at a time. Come back, the parts are all exactly where we left them, the quality is superior to anything we've seen to date.”

With these new capabilities, MetalQuest is continuing to push into additional industries, fully utilizing the Hermle machine's potential.

Looking toward the future, MetalQuest is ambitious about expanding its market reach. The skills and techniques gained from using the Hermle machine have equipped the company with the tools it needs to succeed in new fields and ensure continued growth.