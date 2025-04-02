South Korea: Oppn-Led Motion To Impeach Finance Minister Reported To National Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 2 (IANS) An impeachment motion against South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok was reported to the plenary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, just two days before the Constitutional Court's verdict on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

The motion led by the main Opposition Democratic Party (DP) accuses Choi, who was then acting president, of delaying the appointment of a ninth justice at the Constitutional Court, among other reasons.

In late December, Choi appointed two justices to the nine-member Bench but did not appoint Opposition-recommended Justice candidate Ma Eun-hyuk, citing the need for a bipartisan consensus.

The DP had pressured Choi to appoint the Left-leaning justice nominee in a bid to bolster the likelihood of Yoon's impeachment, which requires the consent of at least six justices to uphold it. Currently, the court has eight justices.

By law, the National Assembly must vote on the impeachment motion between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported to a plenary session, Yonhap news agency reported.

It remains unclear when the voting will take place as the court is set to decide whether to remove Yoon from office or reinstate him Friday.

Earlier in the day, South Korean Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said that he expects the Constitutional Court to deliver a "reasonable" verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Lee of the main Opposition Democratic Party made the remark as the court was set to decide whether to remove from office or reinstate Yoon on Friday.

"We, along with the people, will wait in anticipation for the Constitutional Court to reach a reasonable conclusion based on the ideals and values of the Constitution, its constitutional duties, the responsibilities entrusted by the people and a sense of historical mission," Lee said during a party meeting held at a protest tent in downtown Seoul.

Lee described the court as the "highest and last bastion" of constitutional order, underlining its importance in safeguarding the country's democracy,

The South Korean Constitutional Court said it will deliver its ruling on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at 11 a.m. on Friday, raising hopes of an end to the political turmoil that has gripped the nation since his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

The verdict will be delivered from the court and live broadcasts will be allowed, along with the attendance of members of the public, the court said in a notice to the press on Tuesday.