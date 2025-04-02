Dean Hachem Featured In Exclusive Interview On His Entrepreneurial Journey

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Entrepreneur Dean Hachem has been featured in an exclusive online interview, sharing his inspiring journey from owning a successful restaurant to thriving in the highly competitive airport industry. With a background in engineering from the University of Michigan, Dean took an unconventional path, using his problem-solving mindset to build businesses in completely different industries.







In the interview, Dean reflects on his early years growing up in Lebanon before moving to the United States, where he turned his passion for food into a thriving restaurant business. He owned The Sheik Restaurant in West Bloomfield, Michigan, during the 1990s and early 2000s. The restaurant became a local favorite, offering high-quality dishes and a welcoming atmosphere. However, the challenges of long hours, rising costs, and the ever-changing food industry pushed him to embrace a new opportunity.

“You can't get stuck in one way of thinking,” Dean explains.“Trends change, people's preferences change. You have to be willing to listen and adjust.”

In 2001, Dean made a bold transition into the airport industry, where he spent over two decades managing operations and delivering high-quality services in a fast-paced environment. In the interview, he discusses the importance of adaptability, customer service, and continuous learning-values that helped him succeed in both industries.

“The airport industry is about meeting people's needs in a fast-paced environment,” Dean says.“Travelers are looking for convenience and quality, and you have to deliver both.”

Dean also emphasizes the role of education in business success. Though he did not pursue a traditional engineering career, he credits his degree for helping him develop structured thinking, problem-solving skills, and an analytical approach to business.

“Engineering teaches you how to break down challenges into steps,” he says.“That applies to any business.”

Beyond his professional success, Dean highlights the importance of family and personal growth. He believes the same values that strengthen relationships-trust, patience, and communication-are crucial in business. He also shares how his love for cooking remains a constant in his life, serving as both a creative outlet and a way to connect with others.

“I don't think I'll ever stop being an entrepreneur in some way,” Dean says.“Once you have that mindset, it's hard to turn it off.”

This exclusive interview provides an insightful look into Dean Hachem's career, lessons learned, and his approach to business and life.

About Dean Hachem

Dean Hachem is an entrepreneur based in Detroit, Michigan, with extensive experience in both the restaurant and airport industries. He earned an engineering degree from the University of Michigan and successfully ran The Sheik Restaurant in West Bloomfield before transitioning into the airport business in 2001, where he remained for over 20 years. A strong believer in lifelong learning, adaptability, and the value of relationships, Dean continues to share his insights on entrepreneurship and personal growth.

