Centre Fast-Tracks 17 Mega Infra Projects Worth Rs 14,096 Crore Across 4 States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Centre has fast-tracked 17 mega projects being carried out with an investment of Rs 14,096 crore across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

A high-level meeting headed by Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Bhatia, took stock of as many as 19 issues related to the these projects with a focus on fast-tracking resolution of implementation challenges through enhanced inter-ministerial and inter-state coordination, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The review meeting, conducted under the aegis of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG), was attended by senior officials from Central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

Among the major projects reviewed was the four-laning of the Jaunpur-Akbarpur road project, valued at Rs 3,164.72 crore. The project involves two key issues across two work packages, and is crucial for improving regional connectivity and road infrastructure.

The meeting also laid emphasis on the establishment of new ESI Hospitals at multiple strategic locations. These projects are part of the Centre's broader effort to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved and high-demand regions. Bhatia noted that the hospitals will significantly improve access to quality medical care and contribute to regional development, thereby supporting the well-being of the workforce and their families.

The construction of the permanent campus of NIT Uttarakhand at Sumari in Pauri Garhwal district was another key project reviewed. Aimed at strengthening the region's educational ecosystem, the campus will provide a state-of-the-art academic and administrative environment for the institute. Once operational, it is expected to elevate the quality of technical education and research in Uttarakhand and spur local socio-economic development.

Bhatia reiterated the Government's commitment to reinforcing the institutional framework for project monitoring and urged all stakeholders to adopt a proactive approach for issue resolution. He encouraged private sector participants to actively engage with the PMG platform ( to expedite project implementation by leveraging streamlined coordination with the government and other key entities, the statement added.