Killers Who Ask About Religion Can’T Be Muslims: Abu Azmi On 'Targeted Attacks' In Pahalgam

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) In the wake of the horrific terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, including several tourists, Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra President, Abu Asim Azmi remarked that those who ask about religion before killing cannot be considered Muslims.

His comment came amid growing outrage over reports that the terrorists involved in the attack singled out victims based on their religious identity.

“If it's true that the attackers asked for names and religion before killing, then they cannot be Muslims. They cannot be killers in the name of Islam. They must be expelled from Islam,” Azmi told IANS, as he condemned the attack.

Calling the incident deeply tragic, he said,“I am deeply saddened. People had gone to Kashmir with their families for summer holidays. And this is what happened to them.”

Azmi referenced the 2019 Pulwama attack, claiming the truth behind that tragedy still hasn't been fully revealed.

“Earlier, there was a big incident in Pulwama. But even now, the truth behind that hasn't come out fully,” he said.

He called the Pahalgam massacre a complete failure of the security system, questioning how such an attack could occur in a region under constant surveillance.

“How were so many people killed? The government is responsible,” he asserted.

Azmi also demanded enhanced security ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, stressing that the safety of pilgrims must be a top priority.

“If we can't stop terrorists from killing people, then we need to rethink our entire approach,” he added.

Backing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Azmi said the government had failed in its promise to curb terrorism.

“He said demonetisation would end terrorism, has it? This is the biggest act of terror after Pulwama. He has failed and must take responsibility,” he said.

Azmi also called for severing ties with Pakistan if investigations confirm its involvement:“If Pakistan is behind this, then why do we maintain relations? Stop the visas, cut ties, and end this charade. Enough is enough,” he concluded.