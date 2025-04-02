Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Duni Group Receives Ecovadis Gold Rating And Steps Up Sustainability Efforts


2025-04-02 02:18:21
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group has once again received an EcoVadis Gold rating, marking the company's sixth consecutive year of improvement in sustainability performance. With an increase of 2 points, from 77 to 79, the company remains among the top 3% of businesses in the paper- and paperboard industry worldwide.

This year's assessment highlights strong progress in key areas, with notable improvements in Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. These results reflect Duni Group's ongoing commitment to responsible business practices, ethical governance, and sustainable supply chain management.

- "We are incredibly proud of the EcoVadis recognition and we continue to strengthen our sustainability efforts to create real impact. This is a testament to the dedication of colleagues across Duni Group. While we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to continue our development and to strive for the Platinum level," says Nermana Bulic, Sustainability Manager at Duni Group.

Looking ahead, Duni Group will continue to develop its sustainability work together with customers and suppliers, seek new opportunities for positive impact, and drive long-term progress across all areas of the business.

For more information, please contact:
 Amanda Larsson
Head of Communications
+46 (0)76-608 33 08
[email protected]

