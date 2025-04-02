Political Agenda: VHP Accuses 'Fundamentalists' Of Misleading Muslims On Waqf Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson, Vinod Bansal on Wednesday alleged that certain "fundamentalist" Muslim leaders in the country were misleading the public for their own political gains by opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

He claimed that they were opposing not just the Bill but India's democracy itself.

Bansal's remarks came after Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill, announced that the Bill would be passed in Parliament on Wednesday and would benefit Muslims across the nation.

However, he said that the Opposition continues to mislead the public without even reviewing the proposal.

"There is some fundamentalist Muslim leadership in the country that wants to serve its own political ends by inciting, misleading, and spreading lies among Muslims. The fact on record is, how can you oppose a Bill that has not even been introduced in Parliament yet? Let it be tabled first, then decide whether it is good or bad. No one even knows what is in the Bill, yet they are opposing it," Bansal told IANS.

"They are opposing not just the Bill but India, Parliament, parliamentary tradition, and Indian democracy. I want to say that under the healthy traditions of our Parliament, anyone has the freedom to express their views. You can oppose, you can support, you can agree or disagree, but at least let the matter come up before forming an opinion," he added.

Expressing surprise over the way protests are being conducted, Bansal said, "I was very surprised when they made 'namaz' an agenda to oppose the Bill. They are invoking Allah, coming out of mosques wearing black bands, trying to create unrest. Why? How long will this continue? This is not right. Our democracy provides several platforms for protest."

"Debate it in Parliament, protest outside it; there is no problem with democratic means of opposition. But protests should be peaceful. Creating disturbances and damaging property will not be tolerated," he further said.

Taking a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi without naming him, Bansal said, "The big brother from Hyderabad; I have heard he has a barrister degree from England, but he never takes these issues to the High Court or Supreme Court. If he feels so strongly, the legal path is open. But is it right to incite Muslims and provoke them to pelt stones under the guise of a 'Muslim war'?"

He claimed that those opposing the Bill were doing so because they fear losing the power and "illegal benefits" they have enjoyed so far.

Bansal further asserted that the Bill would ensure that Waqf properties are utilised for their rightful beneficiaries.

"I feel that this Bill today will mark the Independence Day of the country's properties. It seems that today, parliamentary independence is being reinforced, and large properties will finally be allocated to those who truly deserve them. Those who have occupied Waqf Board properties illegally will now have to return them," he said.

He urged Muslim women to support the Bill, stating that it would ultimately benefit them.

Highlighting the Waqf Board's extensive holdings, Bansal said, "There are many provisions in this Bill that are aimed at securing Waqf properties and ensuring their proper use. The Waqf Board has held vast properties for decades. In terms of land ownership, after the Indian Railways and the Army, it ranks among the top three entities. But did these properties ever benefit the common Muslim? No, because a few fundamentalist leaders have taken control of them. That control is about to end."

Slamming the Opposition for its stance, Bansal stated, "This is not just appeasement politics; I call it 'jihadist' politics. Yesterday, in Mumbai, I saw some Muslim ulemas holding a meeting, where they issued threats to politicians and parties saying 'if you support this Bill, we will do this or that.' Such threats are no longer going to work."