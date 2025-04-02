Honour Films Sets The Record Straight With Epic Historical Drama

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Matoaka: Where the Myth of Pocahontas Dies and the Truth Is Revealed

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Honour Films, a production company dedicated to authentic, inclusive, and impactful filmmaking, is proud to announce their latest historical full-length drama, "Matoaka: Where the Myth of Pocahontas Dies and the Truth is Revealed." This groundbreaking feature film is in collaboration with Executive Producers Wayne Newton (Ocean's Eleven, License to Kill, Vegas Vacation) and Kathleen Newton and aims to dismantle the inaccurate fairytale surrounding one of the most iconic figures in American history-Pocahontas.

For centuries, the story of Pocahontas has been romanticized and distorted, perpetuating a false narrative of a young Native American woman who falls in love with a European colonist. "Matoaka: Where the Myth of Pocahontas Dies and the Truth Is Revealed” sets the record straight and presents a more accurate portrayal of the real Pocahontas and her impact on early American history.

Wayne Newton, a direct descendant of Pocahontas, has for over 50 years both initiated and participated in efforts to correct the false narrative and depictions surrounding the life of Pocahontas. With endeavors ranging from employing a forensic team to locate her remains, intending to return her to her homeland in Virginia, to speaking before the House of Delegates when the Patawomeck Tribe applied for US state recognition, Wayne has been a tireless advocate for his people.“It has been a calling in my life to have the true story of Pocahantas finally told. For many years, doors were shut in my face but when I met Sharon Round and read her script, I knew in my heart that she was the one to tell it. It has been an incredible journey working and collaborating with Sharon. I look forward to continuing this wonderful and timely film project, both as an Executive Producer and Actor.”

Accompanying the Newtons, Honour Films is building a talented team including actress and producer, Charis Michelsen (Bringing Out the Dead, Wonder Boys, High Art), who also appears in the film.“It's an honor to be a part of such an incredibly important historical project that finally reveals the truth about one of the most important and inspirational women in history,” said Michelsen.“Matoaka, whose nickname is Pocahontas, is one of the first women in American History to demonstrate female empowerment and heroic leadership. I'm thrilled that her exciting true story includes contributions and full support from her descendants to ensure their voice and perspective is heard.”

The film delves into the complexities of Pocahontas' life, who was ten years old when the colonists arrived in Virginia, including her relationship with John Smith and her role as a mediator between the Native American tribes and the English settlers.“Throughout the years, we have watched her story and life be misconstrued and compromised, especially in the film industry. Matoaka was a child when the settlers arrived. A fictional love story between her and John Smith is absurd at best. And yet this is the storyline that has been depicted on the screen, time and time again” said Lou“White Feather” Silver, President of the Patawomeck Heritage Foundation.“We support Sharon's efforts and this film, and look forward to viewing this markedly more authentic version of Matoaka's journey.”

Renowned Patawomeck Tribal Historian and author, William L. Deyo, who compiled the documentation used by the Virginia State Legislature to grant the Patawomeck Tribe state recognition, states“Sharon Round has written a most wonderful screenplay on the life of Pocahontas using both English accounts of Pocahontas and the accounts of her people. I was so extremely pleased to see that someone had finally captured an accurate account of the life of Pocahontas and her family. Ms. Round has a unique gift in her presentation of this important period of history, and I applaud her for her incredible work!”

"Matoaka: Where the Myth of Pocahontas Dies and the Truth is Revealed" is open to collaborations and partnerships, to ensure this unprecedented project with its important corrected history, can be experienced worldwide.

