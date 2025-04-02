Vine Takes Impressive Second Victory At Coppi E Bartali

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

News | Team – 29th March 2025

Jay Vine doubled-up to take his second win of the week at Coppi e Bartali today, winning in solo fashion on the final stage from Brisighella to Forli (132.5km).

The Australian tasted his first victory of the season on stage 3 from Riccione to Cesena under wet conditions and he would have a repeat of that scenario today.

The fifth and final stage got underway with Ben Tulett (Visma-LAB) as race leader after his victory yesterday, with Igor Arrieta also in the hunt for the overall at just 23”. There were multiple climbs on the parcours which led to a leading group of around 25 riders forming with all the main contenders present including Jay Vine.

Vine was aggressive throughout the stage – hitting-out with a stinging attack at -35km to disrupt the group, before making his decisive move inside the final 20km, going clear solo. He would maintain a gap of 30” to the chasing group containing his teammate Igor Arrieta who was monitoring Tulett and the other favourites behind.

TT specialist Vine began to stretch out an advantage on the technical narrow descent into Forli – entering the final 10km with a comfortable lead over the chasers and holding his lead all the way to the finish.

Igor Arrieta stayed with the GC group to cement his third place in the overall classification, finishing off a strong week for the Emirati outfit who also won the prize for best team.

Vine:“It was a pretty hard day, but I was glad to be able to get another victory. The crash on stage 2 ruled me out of the GC but I was pleased to make up for it with these two stage wins. Today the plan was to help Covi and Arrieta into the leaders jersey but the race played out in a particular way which saw me go off the front and ended up fighting it out for the stage win. It was also my first win on the new aero bike which was pretty cool. Igor managed to take third in the GC too, so all things considered we're happy with the week.”

Stage 5 results

1 Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 3:11:04

2 Donati (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) +33”

3 Lutsenko (Israel Premier Tech) s.t

Final general classification

1 Tulett (Visma LAB) 18:40:04

2 Donovan (Q.36 Pro Cycling) +18”

3 Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +23”