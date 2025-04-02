From Falcons To Factories: The UAE’S Next Leap Forward

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saker Capital Group's Zero CO2 Cement Factory in the UAE: A Game-Changer for Sustainability & Nature

Key Takeaways:



Zero CO2 Cement Revolution

Saker Capital Group launches the world's first zero CO2 cement factory in the UAE, redefining sustainable construction. Unlike traditional methods, Saker Cement is produced without fossil fuels or strip mining, offering a carbon-neutral solution that significantly reduces global emissions.

UAE: A Hub for Green Innovation

The UAE cements its position as a leader in green industrial innovation . Saker Capital Group's decision to launch its factory in the region highlights the nation's commitment to sustainable technology , backed by AI-driven automation, renewable energy, and circular economy principles.

Sustainability Meets Financial Innovation

Saker Capital Group leverages blockchain financial models and AI-powered analytics to drive investment in sustainable infrastructure. Through tokenized projects and smart contracts, the company is creating transparent, efficient, and globally accessible opportunities for eco-conscious investors. A Commitment to Conservation

Pledging $1 million in initial profits to the Dubai Falcon Hospital , Saker Capital Group supports the preservation of the UAE's iconic Saker falcons . This initiative aligns industrial progress with wildlife conservation and underscores the company's dedication to protecting nature.

DUBAI, UAE, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saker Capital Group is leading a bold transformation at the intersection of industry and nature with the launch of the world's first zero CO2 cement factory in the UAE. While traditional cement plants pump out nearly 8% of global CO2 emissions, Saker Cement will be manufactured without strip-mined minerals, without fossil fuels, and without emitting a single molecule of CO2 into the air.







The result? A stronger, more resilient cement that not only transforms global construction but restores balance to the natural environment-including the skies where falcons reign.

The UAE is Not Just Adapting to the Future-It is Defining It.

With the world racing toward net-zero emissions, only those who invest in and embrace revolutionary technologies will lead the next era of global industry.



The UAE is already a leader in financial innovation and sustainability. Now, Saker Capital Group is bringing the next industrial breakthrough-a cement that replaces pollution with progress.

This isn't just about reducing emissions. It's about proving to the world that the UAE is the new capital of sustainable construction.

Why the UAE? A Global Hub for Innovation

Saker Capital Group chose the United Arab Emirates for a reason: it is not only a gateway between continents but a global epicenter of technological innovation. The forward-thinking leadership of the UAE has prioritized sustainable development, actively supporting world-class research and innovation hubs across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

From AI-driven automation to advanced materials and green energy breakthroughs, the UAE's innovation ecosystem-anchored by institutions like DTEC, SRTIP, KUST, and AUS-provides the ideal foundation for launching the next generation of sustainable industrial technologies.

In this environment, visionary ideas don't just survive-they scale.

What Do Falcons Have to Do with Cement?

Falcons have long ruled the UAE's skies-just as the nation has ruled in innovation. But rising CO2 levels threaten both. Here's why that matters.

The majestic Saker falcon, after which Saker Capital Group is named, is an endurance hunter. Falcons soar thousands of feet above the desert, scanning vast landscapes for prey. However, increasing CO2 emissions-and the environmental damage they cause-are making it harder for falcons to survive.



Rising CO2 disrupts thermal air currents, which falcons rely on to glide with minimal effort.

Higher temperatures from CO2 emissions overheat hunting grounds, leading to fewer prey animals and forcing falcons to travel longer distances. Air pollution from industrial emissions weakens falcons' respiratory systems, affecting their stamina and ability to fly long distances.



Now imagine a world where cement-the foundation of cities, highways, and infrastructure-no longer contributes to these problems.









Saker Cement: The Future of Construction Without the Carbon

Unlike traditional cement, which destroys natural landscapes and the environment through strip mining and CO2-heavy kilns, Saker Cement is created from an unexpected source: globally abundant recycled waste materials from other industries. Through a proprietary, patents-pending process, these materials are transformed into high-performance cement-without fuel, without CO2 emissions, and without environmental harm.

The resulting concrete is stronger than concrete made with traditional cement, and uniquely resistant to the corrosive effects of salt air and salt water-making it ideal for coastal infrastructure, desert construction, and high-humidity environments.

Saker Cement's manufacturing model is built for impact and resilience:



Renewable energy-powered operations for complete energy self-sufficiency.

AI-driven automation to maximize efficiency and eliminate waste. Advanced material recycling, transforming recovered materials into the most sustainable building material ever developed.



Innovative Financial Instruments Powering the Future of Sustainability

Just as Saker Cement represents the next evolution of sustainable construction, Saker Capital Group is utilizing cutting-edge financial instruments and next-generation investment technologies to bring this vision to life.



Blockchain-based financial models to enable seamless global investment.

Tokenized project participation, opening up opportunities for innovative funding structures. Smart contracts & AI-powered financial analytics to optimize deal execution and investor transparency.



By aligning technological progress with financial modernization, Saker Capital Group is proving that sustainability is not just an environmental goal-it's an economic strategy.

A Pledge to Protect the Skies

Saker Capital Group is pledging the first $1 million in profits from the Saker Cement project as a donation to the Dubai Falcon Hospital, one of the world's leading centers for falcon conservation and medical care.

Founded under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai-an avid falconer and conservationist-the Dubai Falcon Hospital plays a crucial role in protecting and rehabilitating these iconic birds, ensuring they continue to thrive for generations to come.

“Sustainability is about more than just industry-it's about protecting the world we live in,” states Saqr Birchil, Managing Member of Saker Capital Group.“We are honored to support the UAE's leadership in environmental innovation and wildlife conservation, ensuring that both falcons and future generations can soar.”

Be a part of history. Add value to your legacy.

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at