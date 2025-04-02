Whop Levels Up With Iman Gadzhi As Co-Owner And Investor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whop, the all-in-one digital marketplace for creators and entrepreneurs, has welcomed serial entrepreneur and investor Iman Gadzhi as a co-owner, and strategic partner. Iman's extensive experience in digital education and content-driven business growth will accelerate Whop's mission to empower the next generation of online creators.









Iman Gadzhi joins Whop as a co-owner, bringing his expertise in digital business, online education, and content-driven growth. Whop is set to process over $1Bn in payments annually with creators earning an average of $8,413 per month.

As a co-owner, Iman will take a hands-on role in expanding Whop's reach, bringing his suite of digital products onto the platform and working closely with the team to scale operations. With millions of followers and a proven track record in digital business, his addition marks a significant milestone in Whop's journey to becoming the leading marketplace for monetizable skills, software, and communities.







By investing in Whop , Iman joins legendary investor Peter Thiel, as well as The Chainsmokers and Insight Partners, further cementing Whop's position as a powerhouse in the digital commerce space.

Whop is already at the forefront of digital commerce, set to process over $1Bn in payments annually and offering a platform where creators can sell everything from SaaS tools and online courses to exclusive communities and digital downloads. The average creator on Whop leverages the platform's built-in analytics, secure transactions, and flexible payment options.

With its robust ecosystem of tools, seamless payment processing, and a rapidly growing network of top-tier creators, Whop is redefining what's possible in the digital marketplace. The addition of Iman Gadzhi signals a new era of growth and innovation for the platform and its community of entrepreneurs.

About Iman Gadzhi:

Iman Gadzhi is a serial entrepreneur, investor and founder of Educate an online learning platform and BIG DAY, a lifestyle brand. As an early adopter of 'personal branding', Iman shares his business journey to millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. An advocate for universal education, Iman has a strong philanthropic record, funding the construction of multiple schools in Nepal.

About Whop:

Whop is the all-in-one digital marketplace empowering creators and entrepreneurs to sell their expertise, products, and services online. Founded by Steven Schwartz, Cameron Zoub, and Jack Sharkey in 2021, Whop enables users to monetize everything from online courses and SaaS tools to exclusive communities and digital products. Backed by top investors such as Peter Thiel, The Chainsmokers, and Insight Partners, and set to process over $1Bn in sales, Whop is redefining digital commerce by making it easier than ever to start, scale, and succeed in the online economy.

Whop's mission is to create the ultimate one-stop marketplace for digital products, communities, and services, giving entrepreneurs, creators, and businesses the tools they need to monetize their expertise, scale their brands, and thrive in the evolving digital economy.

