Cannabisnewsbreaks Alt Pro Expo Set To Light Up Miami, Showcase Counterculture Innovation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Alternative Products Expo (“Alt Pro Expo”), a production of ZJ Events , is returning to Miami at the Miami Expo 2025 . The event is set to take the stage at the dynamic and innovative Mana Wynwood Convention Center from April 3-5.“The Alternative Products Expo – Miami Expo is the leading B2B-only event in the counterculture industry and is a hub for driving market awareness, showcasing innovation, and building collaborative professional networks,” said Director of Partnerships Sebastian Carmona.“As the industry flagship expo for smoke shop professionals, we're thrilled to return to Miami-a city with deep historical and cultural ties to South America. This three-day event welcomes industry veterans, established professionals and passionate entrepreneurs.”

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Its founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, Alternative Products Expo seeks to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion. For more information, please visit .

