Chatgpt's Studio Ghibli-Style Images Raise New Copyright Problems

MENAFN - Asia Times) Social media recently have been flooded with images that looked like they belonged in a Studio Ghibli film . Selfies, family photos and even memes have been re-imagined with the soft pastel palette characteristic of the Japanese animation company founded by Hayao Miyazaki.

This followed OpenAI's latest update to ChatGPT . The update significantly improved ChatGPT's image generation capabilities, allowing users to create convincing Ghibli-style images in mere seconds. It has been enormously popular – so much so, in fact, that the system crashed due to user demand .

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems such as ChatGPT are best understood as“style engines.” And what we are seeing now is these systems offering users more precision and control than ever before.

But this is also raising entirely new questions about copyright and creative ownership.

How the new ChatGPT makes images

Generative AI programs work by producing outputs in response to user prompts, including prompts to create images.

Previous generations of AI image generators used diffusion models. These models gradually refine random, noisy data into a coherent image. But the latest update to ChatGPT uses what's known as an“autoregressive algorithm.”

This algorithm treats images more like language, breaking them down into“tokens.” Just as ChatGPT predicts the most likely words in a sentence, it can now predict different visual elements in an image separately.

This tokenization enables the algorithm to better separate certain features of an image – and their relationship with words in a prompt. As a result, ChatGPT can more accurately create images from precise user prompts than previous generations of image generators. It can replace or change specific features while preserving the rest of the image, and it improves the long-fraught process of generating correct text in images.