Hesai Group Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F
The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares upon request.
About Hesai
Hesai Group is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles ("ADAS"), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs ("Robotics"). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Hesai Group
Yuanting“YT” Shi, Head of Capital Markets
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: ...
Source: Hesai Group
