Hesai Group Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 1, 2025. The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at and on Hesai's investor relations website at

The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares upon request.

About Hesai

Hesai Group is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles ("ADAS"), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs ("Robotics"). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.

