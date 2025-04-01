Virginia Business Announces 2025 Best Places To Work In Virginia

RESTON, Va., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Business has named ThunderCat Technology as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group. ThunderCat is proud to announce it is #1 for midsize businesses in Virginia.

Best Places to Work in Virginia identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Virginia in three categories: small employer (15-99 employees), medium employer (100-249) and large employer (250 or more). To be considered, companies must be a publicly or privately held business; be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; have a facility in the state of Virginia; have at least 15 full- or part-time employees working in Virginia; and be in business for a minimum of one year.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

There were two parts used to determine the rankings. The first consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which consisted of 75% of the total. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

"The 2025 Best Places to Work in Virginia know what it takes to create a workplace that results in teamwork and excellence. They put their employees' welfare first, creating a positive environment for all," said Richard Foster, associate publisher of Virginia Business. "We at Virginia Business are pleased to join with Best Companies Group in recognizing these outstanding organizations."

"A culture isn't defined by HR, the CEO or even the managers and leaders of the company. They can help set the tone, but to have a truly fun and exciting place to work – it is the combination of everyone, every single person and the little things we do each day to build strong bonds. Leaders can set goals and provide challenges, but the 'Best Places to Work' are only best because people trust, respect, and want to work with their teammates. Here at ThunderCat we take pride in hiring incredible people who buy into our desire to be excellent partners, expert advisors to our customers, and genuine friends with one another. We ensure folks feel valued, supported, acknowledged for their efforts, and rewarded for their performance," said Tom Deierlein, CEO of ThunderCat Technology.

The complete list of winners can be found online . The final rankings were announced at the March 31 awards ceremony.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst.

About Virginia Business

Virginia Business is the only publication in Virginia dedicated to covering economic activity in every sector and region of the commonwealth. The magazine has established a reputation as a must read for those who want to stay abreast of commercial events in Virginia and attracts a diverse group of readers, including business leaders who hold managerial and financial positions and fill a host of C-suite positions. Virginia Business hosts several annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities and facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Virginia Business is part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries. For more information, visit VirginiaBusiness.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they've helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.

SOURCE Thundercat Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED