TE Connectivity Completes Acquisition Of Richards Manufacturing

The acquired business will continue to be run by the Richards management team, ensuring business continuity as it integrates with TE.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL ) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 9,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 130 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc