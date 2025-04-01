H55 SHOWCASES ELECTRIC AVIATION INNOVATION AT THE 51ST SUN 'N FUN AEROSPACE EXPO

Setting new standards in electric aviation, the B23 Energic, powered by H55's electric propulsion battery technology, manufactured by Bristell, offers benefits such as economical operating costs, enhanced efficiency, and quieter operation compared to traditional combustion models.

H55 is offering an exclusive U.S. Founder's Edition for the first 20 buyers-featuring special pre- catalogue launch pricing. Secure your spot as an innovation pioneer with H55's cutting-edge electric propulsion technology. Take advantage of this exclusive offer and secure your place in the next era of flight. Connect with our sales team today to be one of the few members of the H55's U.S. Founder's Edition.

Martin Larose, H55 CEO, states, "Our breakthrough electric technology is transforming the aviation landscape. With quieter, more economical, and emission-free flight, we're empowering flight schools, aeroclubs, airports, and military academies with an interesting alternative to traditional combustion powered aircraft".

Gregory Blatt, H55's Co-founder and Across America Mission Director, goes on to say, "At this year's Sun 'n Fun Expo, H55 is demonstration how electric propulsion is redefining the technical standards of aviation-offering OEMs, flight schools, and operators a scalable path to cleaner, quieter, and more economically efficient flight. The strong interest in H55's presence has been reflected in the high volume of meeting requests and product demonstration inquiries-clear indicators of the growing market demand for electric propulsion and the role H55 is playing in shaping the future of sustainable aviation".

Follow H55's 'Across America' tour by visiting Across-USA.H55 where you can find all the details of the H55 8-state 'Across America' tour. Stay tuned to find the latest updates as the B23 Energic flies across the U.S. Enthusiasts, industry stakeholders and general aviation communities can connect with the H55 team, find tour location stop-overs, access product information, schedule personalized briefings, and receive personalized sales support. Additionally get a sneak peek into the tour with videos, photos, blogs as well as various key moments from the Across America tour.

