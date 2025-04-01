Legendary Musicians Unite To Fight Cancer

In Concert for Cancer (PRNewsfoto/In Concert for Cancer)

SEATTLE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Concert for Cancer's 14th annual benefit concert brings star power to Seattle's legendary Jazz Alley on Monday, September 29, 2025, celebrating the iconic music of Stevie Wonder while raising funds to support cancer patient families and lifesaving research.

This year's star-studded lineup features a one-of-a-kind gathering of legendary artists:



Kenny Lattimore – Grammy-winning singer and R&B Hall of Famer

Mindi Abair – Two-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist, singer, and songwriter

Danny Seraphine – Drummer, co-founder of Chicago, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer

Judith Hill – Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Tony Grant – Acclaimed singer, actor, and lead singer of The Temptations

These five powerhouse performers will take the stage for a one-night-only celebration of music and hope, uniting to support cancer patients and advance lifesaving research.

100% of the show's proceeds will benefit Seattle Children's Hospital and the Cancer Vaccine Institute at UW Medicine, funding essential patient services and groundbreaking cancer research.

Tickets go on sale in June 2025.

To learn about In Concert for Cancer, visit: InConcertforCancer

Media Opportunities:

Members of the press are invited to cover this special event. Interviews with the featured artists, event organizers, and beneficiaries can be arranged upon request. To schedule an interview, please reach out to the contact below.

Media Contact:

Michele Abrams

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (206) 931-0707

SOURCE In Concert for Cancer

